$60 Million Senior and Multi-Family Luxury Housing Receives Thumbs Up from Dayton, Ohio Trustees

The senior community will be built on of 16 of the 42-acre Rollandia Golf Course in Sugarcreek Township, Greene County. Groundbreaking for the senior living community is expected to begin in the third quarter of this year, with completion scheduled for winter, 2019, said Ian Guttman, CEO of Guttman Properties. The multi-family community will follow soon thereafter.

Located at 4990 Wilmington Pike in Dayton, the community will offer 242 senior living residences and 276 multi-family residences. The senior community will have a mix of independent senior lifestyle cottages, assisted living suites, and memory care suites.

The Grand of Sugarcreek is a joint venture between developer Guttman Properties, a Cincinnati-based development company focusing on senior housing and upscale apartment communities, and Civitas Senior Living, LLC, a Fort Worth, Texas, management company known for its innovative culture and dedication to delivering a passionate experience for every resident. General contractor is DMK Development Group of Louisville, Ky., and the architect is Ph7 Architects, of Columbus, Ohio.

The Grand of Sugarcreek will offer a maintenance-free lifestyle that allows senior citizens independence and privacy, as well as connectedness to a caring community. Features include: private residences; resort-quality amenities and services; chef-prepared meals; 24-hour professional care; and elegantly landscaped grounds in a serene setting.

"Civitas and Guttman Properties have a shared commitment to building and operating excellent living communities for seniors," said Guttman. "Studies have shown that seniors who live in housing that offers a resort-like experience feel connected to a community and have a better quality of life."

"Our passion is people, and our mission is to inspire active, healthy, and happy lives," said Powell. "From activity programming to medication management to culinary experiences and more, Civitas' Passion Program is the guiding force behind our company's mission: To live every day with passion."

