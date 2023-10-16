60% of Americans feel unsafe every day. RedSOS wants to change that.

16 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET
The RedSOS personal safety app simplifies emergency response: Press a button, get help.
WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey conducted by the personal safety app RedSOS reveals that 6 out of 10 Americans feel unsafe on a daily basis. The survey polled adults across the country to gain insight into the daily anxiety people feel regarding their personal safety.
"There are many people, young and old, who live alone, go on daily walks alone, and often feel uneasy being at home by themselves," says co-inventor and product advisor Dr. Shub Basu. "They tell us this is a daily anxiety problem, and we think it can be fixed."
