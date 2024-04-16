60% of Americans Try to Minimize Paper Use in Everyday Life, a Survey by iScanner Finds

According to the iScanner app, over 60% of Americans try to reduce their daily use of paper.

MIAMI, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For Earth Day 2024, iScanner, the award-winning app for scanning and managing documents, surveyed American users. The results showed Americans' attitudes toward the problem of overusing paper and common practices of paper usage.

Respondents rated paper overuse as a less important environmental issue than others mentioned. Only 31% answered that this ecological problem is fairly or highly important. Americans pay more attention to problems with water pollution (42%) and air pollution (40%).

At the same time, the majority of respondents (60%) try to minimize paper in everyday life. According to research, the most common and effective methods they employ include scanning and sharing documents electronically, printing on both sides of paper, and utilizing electronic tools for note-taking.

Respondents noticed that the easiest areas to reduce paper are filling out forms and applications, and editing and signing contracts, invoices, and other business documents. Meanwhile, the hardest area to switch from paper usage is packaging (including avoiding the use of paper cups).

These studies formed the basis for the development of the new iScanner feature. From April 2024, users will be able to earn eco-badges and see how many trees they were able to save by sharing documents electronically instead of printing them.

"This initiative aims to establish a deeper emotional connection between daily paper decisions and their impact on nature," says Matt Svetlak, Product Director of iScanner. "We are paying attention to the problem of paper overuse and trying our best to teach people to eliminate their printing habits and to spread the word about the benefits of a paperless workflow. Sustainability is one of iScanner's core values."

iScanner is a popular AI-powered scanning and document management app with over 100 million downloads and available on iOS, Android, and the Web. The app allows users to convert scans into different formats, edit, sign, and turn any image into editable and searchable documents. Moreover, iScanner offers innovative AI-based features such as erasing fingers from scans, deblurring, polishing documents, and AI chat for PDF summaries, searches, and more.

The iScanner app was developed by BP Mobile ( AIBY Group ).

The full results of the survey are available on the website iscanner.com .

