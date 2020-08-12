60% of Companies Across the U.S. Will Require Masks in the Office, Despite Regional Differences in Handling COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Masks will be part of the employee dress code at 60% of U.S companies as offices reopen, according to new data from leading B2B rating and reviews firm Clutch.

Ninety-one percent (91%) of companies are actively creating guidelines and making changes to prepare their office space for their staff's return.

About half of U.S. workers are still hesitant about if they want to return to the office, according to new data from Clutch. Nearly 30% of U.S. workers believe face coverings are the most important measure companies should take to create a safe office space, according to survey data from Clutch.

The post-COVID-19 office will likely feature masks (60%), socially distant seating arrangements (71%), and sanitation stations installed throughout the space (60%).

But, do employees even want to return to the office?

19% of Employees Want to Return To Work Tomorrow; 15% Never Want to Go Back

The U.S. workforce is still split on when they'd prefer to return to the office.

Nearly 20% want to return as soon as possible, but 28% are hesitant to return immediately and hoping to wait until September 2020 or next year. Fifteen percent (15%) of employees don't want to return to an office at all.

Because each individual is facing unique circumstances, preferences vary.

Natalya Bucuy, content marketer at software company LiveHelpNow, LLC , enjoys the new flexibility in her day.

"When I work from home, I can complete my creative tasks when I feel most creative instead of being confined to specific hours," Bucuy said.

Henrich Long feels differently. The privacy expert at online security company Restore Privacy wants to return to the office ASAP.

"If it were up to me, I would have never left the office," Long said.

An employee's desire to return to the office depends largely on personal circumstances. Employers should listen to their teams and create plans that address their specific needs.

Employee Safety and Comfort Is in Everyone's Best Interest

Over 80% of the U.S. workforce (82%) expects their company to implement precautionary measures before asking employees to return.

From socially distant seating to childcare and transportation accommodations, companies are demonstrating their commitment to safety — after all, employee health is directly tied to performance.

Reuben Yonatan, CEO of voice services company GetVoIP , agreed, explaining that his team will wear masks, rearrange their office layout, and improve their hygiene practices.

"As we rebuild, I want my workforce as productive as possible," Yonatan said.

Clutch's 2020 Return to Work Survey included 400 U.S. workers.

Read the full report here: https://clutch.co/real-estate/resources/return-to-work-how-offices-can-prepare-for-employees

For questions about the survey, comments on the findings, or an introduction to the sources included in the report, contact Shelby Jordan at [email protected] .

About Clutch

Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Shelby Jordan

[email protected]

(202) 350-4344

SOURCE Clutch