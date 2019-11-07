60 Seconds Is All It Takes to Revolutionize Your Life

DUBOIS, Pa., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In her new book, Take the First Shot: Strategies to Fire You Up and Change Your Life, expert problem-solver, executive and personal development coach Peggy Caruso turns her attention to small steps people can take in a variety of situations when they don't know where to begin.

Take the First Shot: Strategies to Fire You Up and Change Your Life Peggy Caruso

Most of us would like to change some behavior patterns and create better outcomes in our personal and professional lives. The trouble is that thinking about making a change often feels overwhelming. It's hard to know where to start. Peggy Caruso provides strategies to help you begin making positive changes in relationships, work/life balance, parenting, health, personal development and dealing with elderly loved ones.

Take the First Shot is part of Caruso's Revolutionize series and contains all the tools she used to turn her life around while overcoming a number of challenges. Among them were raising two children without child support on a minimum wage salary, losing her life savings, and many other obstacles. She went on to become an eight-time entrepreneur.

In an interview, this mother of two and grandmother can talk about what taking the first shot means in life and how it will help you:

Improve relationships and become a better parent

Enhance your health and achieve personal development goals

Balance your career and family obligations

Achieve meaningful change and grow in love gratitude and strength

Praise for Take the First Shot

"Peggy is a wise leader. She's a great career and personal development coach who has spent years studying human personality. You'll begin acting on it, and that's when your life will truly be revolutionized." — Bob Proctor, international best-selling author and star of The Secret

"Peggy Caruso offers a treasure trove of small, practical, first steps you can take to revolutionize your life. Take one of her strategies and start creating a new future today!" — Jack Canfield, co-author of The Success Principles and Chicken Soup for the Soul

"Peggy Caruso shows anyone how they can use the biggest problems they face to their advantage and truly transform their life. One small step is all it takes and she gives you many possible ways to take that first step." — Steve Harrison, co-founder of The National Publicity Summit

About the Author

Peggy Caruso is a certified executive and personal development coach, author of four books in the Revolutionize series, host of "The Revolutionize Podcast," an eight-time entrepreneur and a certified relaxation therapist. She has been featured in Reader's Digest and Success magazine as well as on ABC, NBC and CBS and numerous radio programs and podcasts.

Contact: Peggy Caruso, (814) 335-4314; 228677@email4pr.com; www.lifecoachingandbeyond.com

SOURCE Peggy Caruso

Related Links

http://www.lifecoachingandbeyond.com

