60 ThinSat Constellation focused on STEM, Launched successfully April 17th

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Success yesterday for Indiana's NearSpace Launch Inc. (NSL) ThinSat constellations launched off the Antares NG-11 on route to International Space Station. The 60 ThinSat were developed for Virginia Space as a STEM program for middle and high schools. Over 400 students participated in the testing and delivering of experiments in orbit today. The school teams were overseen by Twiggs Space Labs.

Co-founder of Twiggs Space Labs and Co-Inventor of the CubeSat, Bob Twiggs, states, "Our goal is to inspire future generations of engineers and scientists through innovation in the field of space." Twiggs goes further to say, "To me, this (ThinSat launch) is the most exciting day of my career."

ThinSat is a new pioneering model for satellites that are scalable, simpler, and more affordable. Their focus is to broaden access to space for educational and space research participants.

The ThinSat comes in an array of sizes that comply with the CubeSat launcher. The 11.2 cm by 11.7 cm by 2 cm ThinSat version was the first model to launch this week. The ThinSat team choose to use EyeStar radios and Alta Devices solar technology. The NSL's EyeStar radios allow for 24/7 connectivity via Globalstar's constellation. Alta Devices solar cells provide a unique modular, lightweight, flexible form factor with high efficiency characteristics.

The ThinSat inventor and co-founder of NSL, Hank Voss states, "ThinSats will travel in a region of the atmosphere that is important to climate and space weather forecasts, but rarely studied because atmospheric drag makes it hard to keep satellites there," Voss also expressed, as an emeritus professor, he is "thankful to Virginia Space and Twiggs Space Labs for investing into the project that has a such strong STEM and research outreach."

NearSpace Launch, Inc. (NSL) based in Upland, IN. NSL has 100% mission success with over 60 systems flown in the past four years. Hank Voss & Jeff Dailey founded NSL following the successful mission of TSAT. The mission proved the effectiveness of a Globalstar radio connection for orbital radio communication. NSL manufactures and produces ThinSats, CubeSat satellites, 24/7 real-time EyeStar communication systems, and high-altitude balloons for a variety of educational, commercial, and government applications. For more information with images visit www.nearspacelaunch.com

