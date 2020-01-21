600,000 Real Estate Agents Now Leveraging Facebook Directory for Marketing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Home ASAP, the leading provider of real estate apps on Facebook, has announced that over 600,000 agents have now joined the Real Estate Agent Directory™.

Launched in late 2011, the Real Estate Agent Directory™ provides agents the opportunity to be found by consumers and other real estate professionals on Facebook at no cost. Directory members can access free tools like MLS listing import, referral matching, and agent profile pages to reach home buyers and sellers using the world's largest social network. They also gain exclusive access to the Real Estate Agent Group, Facebook's largest group of real estate professionals with over 44,000 members.

"Agents are really waking up to the power of Facebook," said John Marshall, CEO of Home ASAP. "It's the second largest digital advertising platform for a reason. People are taking this platform everywhere they go with their smartphones, and while they may be hesitant to visit an agent's website, they feel comfortable visiting a Facebook business page. That creates a much different dynamic, and makes consumers more apt to taking that next step to schedule a showing or consult with an agent."

About Home ASAP

Home ASAP operates the premier social media platform on Facebook that connects home buyers, sellers with real estate professionals. Home ASAP's flagship service, the Real Estate Agent Directory™ has grown to 600,000 agents located in all 50 US States and Puerto Rico. In addition to the Directory, the company provides technology-enabled social media services for networking, advertising, marketing, content management, referrals, lead generation and brand building.

