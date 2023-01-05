600 Lives Saved

The Numbers Keep Climbing

TUKWILA, Wash., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeVac is proud to announce that it documented its 600th reported save only two months after its 500th reported save on December 25th, 2022 in the town of Tukwila, Washington. A 61-year-old woman began choking on a pill after she attempted to take her daily medications. This woman has a condition that causes her esophagus to narrow and makes swallowing difficult. When it became clear she was no longer able to breathe, her husband immediately grabbed their LifeVac which they had only received a mere two weeks prior. The husband used it on his wife while she was still standing and conscious. LifeVac successfully removed the obstruction in only one attempt and the woman was able to breathe freely again on her own.

Choking is currently the fourth-leading cause of preventable injury-related death. Thanks to the quick actions of this woman's husband, LifeVac was able to save the life of another person. One more life saved is one more family that does not have to suffer through unnecessary grief and loss. This is an incredible milestone that demonstrates the impact LifeVac is having across the world. Our hope is that we continue to save lives and end choking tragedies everywhere. We envision a time when choking no longer takes 5,000 lives a year.

About LifeVac LLC: LifeVac is a company known for its lifesaving airway clearance device of the same name. Founded in 2010, it is based out of Nesconset, New York. It is registered with the FDA, MHRA, and Australia ARTG.

