600+ Wines & Spirits Await at South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival!

Don't miss out on this exceptional event! Tickets are on sale now at SoWalWine . Secure your spot today to enjoy four days of exquisite wines, spirits, delectable food, and captivating entertainment.

"With winemakers and industry experts on hand to share their knowledge and passion, the festival provides a unique chance to learn about the winemaking process, discover new favorites, and connect with leading figures in the wine world," says Chan Cox, Festival Founder and owner of Wine World. "It's more than just a tasting; it's an immersive experience."

This year's festival boasts an impressive lineup of winemakers and industry experts who will be present to share their knowledge and passion for wine. Attendees can engage in informative discussions about winemaking processes and discover new favorites among the world-class wines on offer. Beyond the extensive wine selection, the festival offers a vibrant atmosphere with engaging spirits tastings and interactive experiences. Explore the Culinary Village, where local restaurants will showcase their signature dishes alongside perfectly paired wines. Enjoy live entertainment from top Nashville songwriters and participate in informative tasting seminars.

The South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival is more than just a tasting event; it's a celebration of culinary excellence and a chance to connect with fellow wine enthusiasts. The festival features:

A wide selection of wines from around the globe.

Craft spirits and interactive spirit activations.

Delicious food pairings from local restaurants.

Educational and entertaining tasting seminars.

Live music performances from acclaimed Nashville songwriters.

This annual award-winning charity event offers an experience unlike any other in Northwest Florida. Purchase your tickets now at SoWalWine and prepare for an unforgettable weekend filled with exceptional wines, spirits, food, and entertainment.

About South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival

South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival is an annual charity event held the last weekend in April. The festival features a stunning showcase of some of the best wines in the world. Celebrity wine producers and chefs present fine wine and food pairings from the world's most famous appellations. The Culinary Village offers a sumptuous array of foods to taste, wines to pair, as well as wine and food tasting seminars. The event is a major fundraiser for Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation, which benefits children in need in Northwest Florida. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit SoWalWine.com.

