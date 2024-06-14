6061 AL Delivery Reduced By 4 Days

Elevate Your Manufacturing with meviy's Enhanced Lead Times

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- meviy, the cutting-edge parts procurement platform developed by MISUMI Group Inc., proudly announces a groundbreaking reduction in lead times for 6061 AL CNC milling parts. Formerly set at 12 days, lead times are now slashed to just 8 days, marking an impressive improvement of 4 days. This enhancement underscores meviy's unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled efficiency and quality to its customers.

"At meviy, we recognize the critical importance of agility in today's fast-paced market," noted Brice Hiner, Associate Director, Marketing-USA. "This significant lead time reduction enables us to ship 6061 AL even faster, empowering customers to expedite their projects without compromising on quality. Our dedication to enabling clients to meet deadlines with exceptional precision and speed is underscored by our latest achievement in shortening CNC milling lead times by 4 days."

Product Offerings and Lead Times:

CNC Milling Parts: Lead time reduced by 4 days, now just 8 days

CNC Turning Parts: Standard lead time of 8 days

Standard lead time of 8 days Sheet Metal Parts: Standard lead time of 4 days

What Sets meviy Apart?

Precision and Personalization: Crafted to your precise requirements, our custom parts ensure a perfect fit for your needs.

Unwavering Quality: Every component undergoes rigorous quality assessments, guaranteeing optimal performance.

Every component undergoes rigorous quality assessments, guaranteeing optimal performance. Effortless Ordering: Simply upload your 3D CAD model, receive a prompt quote, and start manufacturing. No minimum orders, no complications.

Ready to Begin?

Explore the ease and dependability of meviy by visiting our website today to upload your model.

About meviy:

meviy is a leading provider of precision manufacturing solutions, specializing in CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and rapid prototyping. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, meviy delivers high-quality, custom parts to a diverse range of industries worldwide.

About MISUMI:

MISUMI is a global distributor and manufacturer of industrial automation components. With a commitment to offering efficient, cost-effective solutions, MISUMI is a single source for the electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly industry. MISUMI's catalog of highly configurable components is a fast, reliable, and cost-effective option for last-minute design changes, prototyping, and meeting full-scale design and application requirements.

