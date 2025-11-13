REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- Carbon, Inc., a Silicon Valley–based additive manufacturing company enabling large-scale production across a wide range of industries, announced it has raised $60 million in new funding. The round was headlined by current investors Sequoia Capital,Silver Lake, adidas, Baillie Gifford, Madrone, and Northgate.

Bolstered by recent interest in versatile, on-demand manufacturing to reindustrialize local economies, this investment is one of the largest in the additive manufacturing sector in recent years – underscoring continued confidence in Carbon's business to produce high-performance products at scale using additive manufacturing.

With increasing production volumes, improved process efficiencies, an exciting roadmap of new products, and deepening customer and partner relationships, Carbon is approaching an important milestone: achieving cash-flow positive operations. This round is designed to scale capacity and cement Carbon's footing as the additive manufacturing leader with a sustainable business model.

Founded in 2013, Carbon has differentiated itself as a platform for large–scale production of high-performancepolymer components, achieving a goal that eluded the additive manufacturing industry since its inception. Over the last few years, Carbon has launched several new hardware products, over a dozen materials, and industry-leading software design and automation tools to help customers produce end-use products at scale. Carbon has collaborated with some of the world's leading brands across consumer, medical, and industrial markets:

Since partnering with adidas in 2017, Carbon has scaled its footwear production to millions of components. Carbon's partnership with adidas now includes the recently announced Climacool franchise , a series of fully 3D-printed footwear engineered for breathability and comfort.

in 2017, Carbon has scaled its footwear production to millions of components. Carbon's partnership with adidas now includes the recently announced , a series of fully 3D-printed footwear engineered for breathability and comfort. In sports protection, football helmets produced with Carbon's technology have ranked #1 in the NFL/NFLPA helmet laboratory testing for the past six consecutive years . As a result, Riddell is significantly scaling its offering of Carbon's 3D-printed pads across multiple helmet lines, including those used at the college and high school levels. In addition, leading brands such as CCM , Schutt , and VICIS also offer outstanding protective products made with Carbon technology.

for the past . As a result, is significantly scaling its offering of Carbon's 3D-printed pads across multiple helmet lines, including those used at the college and high school levels. In addition, leading brands such as , , and also offer outstanding protective products made with Carbon technology. In cycling, multiple top-tier brands including Fizik , Selle Italia, and Trek, have produced hundreds of thousands of high-performance bike saddles using Carbon technology. In the 2025 Tour de France, 6 of the top 10 riders rode on saddles produced with Carbon technology.

, and have produced hundreds of thousands of high-performance bike saddles using Carbon technology. In the 2025 rode on saddles produced with Carbon technology. In the rapidly growing dental and oral health segment, Carbon customers generate millions of custom 3D-printed parts per week. The recent launch of a flexible partial denture product (in collaboration with Keystone Industries) and new software automation tools highlight Carbon's ongoing commitment to innovation in this industry. In addition, Carbon has consistently ranked as the #1 most reliable printer according to the National Association of Dental Laboratories (NADL) for the last 6 years.

"It's an exciting time for Carbon," said Phil DeSimone, office of the CEO and Co-Founder of Carbon. "We have built a remarkable portfolio of products and a network of trusted suppliers, production partners, customers, and collaborators who share our vision. With this latest round of investment, we're in a good position to expand what's possible in digital manufacturing and redefine how entire industries bring ideas and products to market."

"We believed in Carbon's mission from the very beginning," said Jim Goetz, Partner at Sequoia Capital. "Carbon's print technology, proprietary resins, and design expertise – along with their proven success across multiple industries – position them to lead and collaborate in shaping the next era of digital manufacturing in the United States."

