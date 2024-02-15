60th NPLA Conference Comes to Miami Beach, Florida, March 7-9

News provided by

Private Lender Law

15 Feb, 2024, 12:39 ET

The private lending industry's premier event attracts nationwide leaders, including Private Lender Law and Private Lender Title

MARLBORO, N.J., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The NPLA Conference, the largest private lending conference in the country, is coming to Miami Beach on March 7-9, 2024.

The premier conference for private lending is the ultimate destination for networking, education, and entertainment and is an opportunity for the nation's best lenders, brokers, investors, and service providers who work in the private lending sector.

Continue Reading

Two of the nation's leading private lending organizations will be headlining at the National Private Lenders Association (NPLA) Conference: Private Lender Law and Private Lender Title.

Private Lender Law is a full-service law firm dedicated to the needs of the private commercial real estate lending industry. The firm provides comprehensive legal services, nationwide, for private non-bank lenders serving the real estate industry. Private Lender Title is a title-closing and settlement services affiliate, created to make Private Lender Law a fully one-stop shop for all services related to the private lending industry.

"There's no event like the NPLA Conference — it's how I expanded my successful career in the private lending space and where I made the connections that make Private Lender Law a dominant leader in the lending industry," said Jonathan Hornik, owner of the NPLA Conference, and partner and chair of Private Lender Law, the practice group of LaRocca Hornik Rosen & Greenberg (LHR&G). 

"Private Lender Law and Private Lender Title continue to benefit immensely from the connections made at the NPLA Conference."

"The conference is revolutionizing the private lending industry and brings a whole host of positive changes eagerly anticipated by leaders in the space," Hornik said. The Miami conference includes a golf tournament on March 7, and two days of conference seminars and networking opportunities with legendary housing and lending leaders.

The 60th NPLA special guest speakers include renowned mentalist Keith Barry, a hypnotist and brain hacker who's been featured in more than 40 TV shows over his 20-year career. He was also the chief magic and mentalist consultant on the films Now You See Me 1 & 2.

Guests will also hear from Lesley Deutch of John Burns Research & Consulting, who will deliver the conference's keynote address covering the macro economy and current housing market conditions.

"Private Lender Law will be an undeniable asset to this year's NPLA Conference," said Hornik. "We're proud to be a part of this important event. "Everyone who comes to NPLA will come away learning something new — and you'll be entertained while learning,"

Registration for the event is tiered, with each of the three ticket levels unlocking different opportunities for guests. A specially priced day pass is available for attending brokers.

"There's immense value in opening up this event to all of the key players in the private lending world," said Hornik. "The NPLA Conference is an opportunity for people to learn from one another in an engaging and educational setting."

Later this year, guests can reunite with their connections at NPLA's Atlantic City, N.J. conference from June 23 to 25, 2024, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

"Our NPLA events are a well-planned balance of networking, education, and entertainment," said Hornik. "They give private lending professionals a one-of-a-kind opportunity to forge meaningful, long-lasting connections — and to have a bit of fun while doing it."

The 60th NPLA Conference will take place from March 7 through 9, 2024, at the Loews Hotel in Miami Beach. For more information, visit NPLAConference.com.

ABOUT PRIVATE LENDER LAW

Private Lender Law provides comprehensive legal services nationwide for private lenders. With a presence in all 50 states, the firm has extensive expertise and experience in 24-hour loan closings, foreclosure/workout advice, licensing and regulatory review, topical legal research and analysis, nationwide title review, master loan purchase agreements, private placements, co-lender and participation agreements, as well as other legal services. For information, visit www.privatelenderlaw.com.

ABOUT PRIVATE LENDER TITLE

Private Lender Title provides comprehensive, in-house title-closing and settlement services. The company serves realtors, lenders, and real estate buyers and sellers. Together with Private Lender Law, Private Lender Title is a virtually one-stop shop to close a private lender real estate loan. For information, visit www.privatelendertitle.com.

SOURCE Private Lender Law

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.