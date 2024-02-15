60th NPLA Conference Comes to Miami Beach, Florida, March 7-9

The private lending industry's premier event attracts nationwide leaders, including Private Lender Law and Private Lender Title

MARLBORO, N.J., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The NPLA Conference, the largest private lending conference in the country, is coming to Miami Beach on March 7-9, 2024.

The premier conference for private lending is the ultimate destination for networking, education, and entertainment and is an opportunity for the nation's best lenders, brokers, investors, and service providers who work in the private lending sector.

Two of the nation's leading private lending organizations will be headlining at the National Private Lenders Association (NPLA) Conference : Private Lender Law and Private Lender Title.

Private Lender Law is a full-service law firm dedicated to the needs of the private commercial real estate lending industry. The firm provides comprehensive legal services, nationwide, for private non-bank lenders serving the real estate industry. Private Lender Title is a title-closing and settlement services affiliate, created to make Private Lender Law a fully one-stop shop for all services related to the private lending industry.

"There's no event like the NPLA Conference — it's how I expanded my successful career in the private lending space and where I made the connections that make Private Lender Law a dominant leader in the lending industry," said Jonathan Hornik, owner of the NPLA Conference, and partner and chair of Private Lender Law, the practice group of LaRocca Hornik Rosen & Greenberg (LHR&G).

"Private Lender Law and Private Lender Title continue to benefit immensely from the connections made at the NPLA Conference."

"The conference is revolutionizing the private lending industry and brings a whole host of positive changes eagerly anticipated by leaders in the space," Hornik said. The Miami conference includes a golf tournament on March 7, and two days of conference seminars and networking opportunities with legendary housing and lending leaders.

The 60th NPLA special guest speakers include renowned mentalist Keith Barry, a hypnotist and brain hacker who's been featured in more than 40 TV shows over his 20-year career. He was also the chief magic and mentalist consultant on the films Now You See Me 1 & 2.

Guests will also hear from Lesley Deutch of John Burns Research & Consulting, who will deliver the conference's keynote address covering the macro economy and current housing market conditions.

"Private Lender Law will be an undeniable asset to this year's NPLA Conference," said Hornik. "We're proud to be a part of this important event. "Everyone who comes to NPLA will come away learning something new — and you'll be entertained while learning,"

Registration for the event is tiered, with each of the three ticket levels unlocking different opportunities for guests. A specially priced day pass is available for attending brokers.

"There's immense value in opening up this event to all of the key players in the private lending world," said Hornik. "The NPLA Conference is an opportunity for people to learn from one another in an engaging and educational setting."

Later this year, guests can reunite with their connections at NPLA's Atlantic City , N.J. conference from June 23 to 25, 2024, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

"Our NPLA events are a well-planned balance of networking, education, and entertainment," said Hornik. "They give private lending professionals a one-of-a-kind opportunity to forge meaningful, long-lasting connections — and to have a bit of fun while doing it."

The 60th NPLA Conference will take place from March 7 through 9, 2024, at the Loews Hotel in Miami Beach. For more information, visit NPLAConference.com.

ABOUT PRIVATE LENDER LAW

Private Lender Law provides comprehensive legal services nationwide for private lenders. With a presence in all 50 states, the firm has extensive expertise and experience in 24-hour loan closings, foreclosure/workout advice, licensing and regulatory review, topical legal research and analysis, nationwide title review, master loan purchase agreements, private placements, co-lender and participation agreements, as well as other legal services. For information, visit www.privatelenderlaw.com .

ABOUT PRIVATE LENDER TITLE

Private Lender Title provides comprehensive, in-house title-closing and settlement services. The company serves realtors, lenders, and real estate buyers and sellers. Together with Private Lender Law, Private Lender Title is a virtually one-stop shop to close a private lender real estate loan. For information, visit www.privatelendertitle.com.

