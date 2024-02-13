615 JJ Entertainment Artists Juliana Hale and Julian King Shine at the Grammy Awards and Exclusive Industry Events

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising stars Juliana Hale and Julian King, both represented by 615 JJ Entertainment, attended numerous exclusive Grammy events, including producer and songwriter camps hosted by DJ Camper and Charles Farrar.

615 JJ Entertainment team at The Orchard's Hollywood Happy Hour pre-Grammys event.

Juliana Hale – whose single "Not For You" is currently soaring to the top of the iTunes pop charts – and Julian King made waves at exclusive Grammy Awards events. Some of these included Campers Studio, The Bridge Party at SoHo House, Busta Rhymes Party, the YouTube Music Event, and many more. One of the highlights of Grammy weekend was The Orchard's Hollywood Happy Hour, which the entire 615 JJ Entertainment team attended. Their presence at these gatherings highlights the growing influence and potential of both Juliana Hale and Julian King, as well as the entire 615 JJ Entertainment team.

In addition to the Grammy festivities, 615 JJ Entertainment is excited to announce an upcoming Indie Artist Showcase at SXSW and a faith-based film titled, "A Hope and a Future." The Indie Artist Showcase will be held on March 13, 2024, from 12 p.m. until 2 a.m. Indie artists are encouraged to apply for their own set at 615jjentertainment.com. Our feature film, "A Hope and a Future," is also in development, promising a captivating faith-based story that stars Omar Gooding and Juliana Hale. The team is actively seeking investors to join this exciting venture.

615 JJ Entertainment is a full service, cross-genre entertainment company specializing in artist and tour management, publishing, A&R, and recording located in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Founded in 2023 by Jimmy Maynes and Jenny Woldt, this duo brings decades of experience to the music industry. Jimmy Maynes – renowned for organizing the first hip hop residency in Las Vegas, featuring Salt-N-Pepa, spearheading the "I Love the 90s" tour, and working with acts like Naughty by Nature, Alicia Keys, and more – adds a wealth of accolades and achievements to the collective expertise of 615 JJ Entertainment.

For more information about Juliana Hale, Julian King, 615 JJ Entertainment's full roster of talented artists, or upcoming events, visit 615jjentertainment.com.

For press inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Jenny Woldt, 615 JJ Entertainment

[email protected]

(615) 447-3712

SOURCE 615 JJ Entertainment