617 Collective Announces Acquisition of Nominee Design, Joining a New Platform for Founder-Led Creative Agencies

Deal underscores shift away from traditional roll-ups, prioritizing founder leadership and creative independence amid sector consolidation

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid widespread consolidation across the marketing and creative services industry, a new model is gaining traction - one that favors partnership over absorption. 617 Collective, a modern holding company based in New York, today announced its acquisition of Nominee Design, an Oklahoma-based strategic brand and creative studio. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Rather than following a traditional roll-up strategy, the transaction reflects 617 Collective's "partner-holdco" approach: acquiring founder-led agencies while preserving their culture, leadership, and creative autonomy. Nominee will continue to operate independently under its existing brand and management.

"The holding-company model in our industry is broken. Scale has too often come at the expense of culture, creativity, and founder leadership," said Cynthia Monroy, Managing Partner of 617 Collective. "We built 617 Collective to be the opposite of a roll-up. Nominee proves that you can create real scale by backing founders, protecting independence, and letting great teams do their best work."

Founded in 2010, Nominee has built a strong reputation as an industry-respected strategic brand and creative studio known for thoughtful design, meaningful storytelling, and human-centered brand building. The firm has worked with a diverse set of organizations, including Jack Daniels, Osage Nation,, MLS STEM Goals, Clara Luper Civil Rights Center, OU Foundation, and OKC Will Rgers International Airport,

"I founded Nominee in 2010 to solve creative problems by putting people first," said Matt Stansberry, Founder and CEO of Nominee. "We care deeply about the human impact of design. and believe responsible branding drives remarkable work. Partnering with 617 Collective allows us to stay true to that philosophy while gaining a long-term partner that respects founder leadership and supports sustainable, intentional growth."

Bryan Clifton, Partner at Nominee, added: "This partnership gives us the resources and perspective to think longer-term about our people, our clients, and the kind of work we want to put into the world. 617 Collective understands that enduring brands are built by empowered teams, not centralized control."

There are no anticipated changes to Nominee's team, client relationships, or day-to-day operations as a result of the transaction.

Transaction Snapshot:

Acquisition of Nominee Agency by 617 Collective | New York–Oklahoma | Founder-led brand and creative studio | Terms undisclosed

The deal highlights an emerging alternative within the creative services sector, as founders and investors alike seek models that balance scale with independence, and financial backing with cultural preservation.

About 617 Collective

617 Collective is a modern holding company based in New York, focused on acquiring and scaling best-in-class marketing, PR, and creative agencies. The firm partners with founder-led businesses to provide strategic guidance, shared infrastructure, and long-term capital, while preserving each agency's culture, leadership, and creative independence.

About Nominee Design

Founded in 2010, Nominee Agency is an Oklahoma-based strategic brand and creative studio. Nominee works with ambitious organizations to build brands rooted in insight, craft, and human-centered design, creating meaningful and lasting impact.

