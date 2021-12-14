62.4% of Cannabis Financial Leaders Think the Biden Administration Doesn't Support Cannabis

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenGrowth CPAs, the leading accounting and professional services firm serving the cannabis industry, has released the industry's first 2021 Cannabis CFO Survey. This 22-page report analyzes business and market outlook data from 75+ cannabis industry CFOs, CEOs, Founders, Controllers, and other financial leaders in 20 markets throughout the United States. Topics addressed in the report include: perspective on the cannabis business environment, progress recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, outlook on raising capital, and assessing the potential impact of the Biden Administration.

Notable highlights from the 2021 Cannabis CFO Survey include:

70.2% of cannabis operators feel the cannabis business environment is improving (… but only 28% of cultivators agree)

18.2% of operators are stronger financially today than before the COVID-19 pandemic

79.2% of operators are planning to raise capital, 19.5% through an IPO/RTO go-public transaction

62.4% don't think the Biden Administration supports cannabis, and 41.6% think we are 5+ years away from federal legalization

The insights in the 2021 Cannabis CFO Survey were self-reported a blend of multi-state operators, retailers, cultivators and ancillary service providers throughout the cannabis industry. For a deeper look, download the report for free at the GreenGrowth CPAs website

About GreenGrowth CPAs

GreenGrowth CPAs is the leading accounting firm providing audit, tax, and advisory services to the cannabis industry. Founded in 2014, we've grown alongside the cannabis industry and provide unmatched institutional knowledge that helps cannabis operators and investors lower their tax burden, drive revenue, and optimize the value of capital raises, M&A deals, and IPOs/RTOs. We service over 600 clients, including everyone from start-ups to multi-state operators (MSOs), in every vertical, and in every major adult-use and medical cannabis market in North America.

Learn more at GreenGrowthCPAs.com

Contact:

Kris Lenz,

[email protected]

SOURCE GreenGrowth CPAs