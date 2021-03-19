62% Have Apprehensions About Life "Returning To Normal" Post COVID-19 Pandemic

74% say pandemic life has increased their use of technology

say pandemic life has increased their use of technology 70% have or know someone who has tested positive for COVID-19

have or know someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 62% are afraid of getting COVID-19

are afraid of getting COVID-19 25% would stop being friends with someone if they knowingly exposed them to COVID-19

would stop being friends with someone if they knowingly exposed them to COVID-19 68% will get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they are eligible to do so

will get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they are eligible to do so 62% have apprehensions about life "returning to normal"

MARCH 2020 VS MARCH 2021

Healthinsurance.com began conducting monthly consumer pulse surveys in March of 2020 . For this month's survey, we asked five of the original questions to see if any perceptions changed. Cost of care was a concern then and is still a concern now. 41% would think twice about seeking medical care for COVID-19 due to cost; that's up 5% from March 2020. 74% say pandemic life has increased their use of technology, and telemedicine falls into this category. 77% say they are familiar with telemedicine; a 26% increase from March 2020. 47% report using telemedicine during the COVID-19 pandemic; a whopping 422% increase since March 2020. This could explain why there is a 14% increase in confidence of the technology. 40% feel that telemedicine visits are as good as "in-person" doctor office visits.

Key Takeaways:

41% would think twice about seeking medical care for COVID-19 due to cost; up 5% from March 2020

would think twice about seeking medical care for COVID-19 due to cost; up from 77% are familiar with telemedicine; a 26% increase from March 2020 .

are familiar with telemedicine; a increase from . 47% have used telemedicine during the COVID-19 pandemic; a 422 % increase since March 2020 .

have used telemedicine during the COVID-19 pandemic; a % increase since . 40% feel that telemedicine visits are as good as "in-person" doctor office visits; a 14% increase in confidence since March 2020 .

feel that telemedicine visits are as good as "in-person" doctor office visits; a increase in confidence since . 69% think you should be able to text your doctor directly; essentially unchanged from March 2020 .

think you should be able to text your doctor directly; essentially unchanged from . 85% think that different areas of the country are less concerned about COVID-19

think that different areas of the country are less concerned about COVID-19 42% say the southeast is the least concerned about COVID-19

GETTING VACCINATED

14% of those surveyed have already been vaccinated. 21% have or know someone who has received the COVID-19 vaccine and still got COVID-19. However, that's still not deterring the more than two-thirds who plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Some are even willing to go to great lengths to do so. 39% say they will line jump to get the COVID-19 vaccine sooner if the opportunity presents itself to do so. 36% would take whichever vaccine was available. If given a choice, 28% would prefer the Johnson & Johnson 1 dose vaccine. 54% say they will still get tested for COVID-19 once vaccinated.

Key Takeaways:

21% have or know someone who has received the COVID-19 vaccine and still got COVID-19.

have or know someone who has received the COVID-19 vaccine and still got COVID-19. 36% would take whatever vaccine they could get if given a choice

would take whatever vaccine they could get if given a choice 28% would prefer the Johnson & Johnson 1 dose vaccine if given the choice

would prefer the Johnson & Johnson 1 dose vaccine if given the choice 39% would line jump to get the COVID-19 vaccine sooner if they had the opportunity to do so

would line jump to get the COVID-19 vaccine sooner if they had the opportunity to do so 54% will still get tested for COVID-19 once vaccinated

RESUMING "NORMAL" LIFE

Six in ten say they have apprehensions about life "returning to normal". 41% say they still won't feel comfortable indoors without a mask even if everyone is vaccinated. For some it's bitter sweet; 39% say there are things about "pandemic life" that they will miss. But the number one thing everyone is most looking forward to doing - 29% say hanging out with friends and family; followed by 22% who say they are most looking forward to not having to wear a mask.

Key Takeaways:

41% still won't feel comfortable indoors without a mask even if everyone is vaccinated

still won't feel comfortable indoors without a mask even if everyone is vaccinated 39% say there are things about "pandemic life" that they will miss

say there are things about "pandemic life" that they will miss 29% are most looking forward to hanging out with friends and family

are most looking forward to hanging out with friends and family 22% are most looking forward to not having to wear a mask

are most looking forward to not having to wear a mask 19% are most looking forward to going on vacation

For the entire healthinsurance.com survey results and methodology click here

METHODOLOGY:

The survey of 1,000 Adults was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen from March 12-14, 2021. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied to the overall sample and lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. Margin of Sampling Error: +/- 3.1 percentage points (for full sample)

ABOUT HEALTHINSURANCE.COM:

Healthinsurance.com combines the nation's leading health insurance carriers and advanced technology to offer a suite of private insurance solutions and Medicare plan options. In just a few clicks, our website provides consumers the ability to access powerful online comparison tools and educational resources that enable efficient self-guided navigation of available health insurance and Medicare options. For more information, visit healthinsurance.com .

SOURCE Healthinsurance.com

Related Links

https://www.healthinsurance.com

