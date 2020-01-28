62% of Nonprofit Workers in Santa Cruz County Need to Work More Than One Job to Survive

WATSONVILLE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey of nonprofit workers in Santa Cruz County conducted by the Human Care Alliance (HCA) identifies key trends in wage inequality found in government funded and contracted nonprofit service providers. Across every survey indicator, nonprofit workers fall short in comparison to county wage data.

The escalating costs of housing and persistent low wages heavily influence nonprofit workers and result in implications distinctive to this sector. According to the survey, 62% of nonprofit workers report that they must have more than one job to support their families. "I am living paycheck to paycheck. I need a second job and I am exhausted," explains a nonprofit employee. Over half (55%) of those surveyed report that their households and families are going without basic needs to survive due to financial hardship.

Ironically, this wage inequality is contributing to the systems of poverty that nonprofits are working to alleviate. However, the most troubling result of wage disparity is that nonprofits must consider shifting their business models to reduce services where government funding levels do not provide enough support to serve both clients and their employees.

"Government's inaction to address the growing poverty problem in Santa Cruz County is only contributing to the growing statistics," says Community Bridges' Chief Executive Officer Raymon Cancino. "As nonprofits, we have limited ways to manage this growing crisis without expansion of funding."

About HCA Wage Equity Study

The Human Care Alliance (HCA), with financial support of Community Bridges and the Volunteer Center, conducted the 2019 Wage Equity survey. The survey was administered in April 2019 and includes data from 214 Santa Cruz County employees from 30 nonprofits. Survey results allow stakeholders committed to maintaining services to identify pervasive wage inequity on a broader scale and examine the significant fiscal and societal impacts on service outcomes.

