62% of the MSP 501 Rely on Warranty Master for Productivity, Protection & Profitability, Up 12% From 2019

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Warranty Master, the leading application for Asset Lifecycle Management trusted by over 7,500 MSP Partners, reached a notable milestone with 309 Warranty Master Partners selected as part of the Channel Futures 2020 MSP 501 rankings. Adoption of Warranty Master amongst the MSP 501 has increased by 12% year-over-year compared to 2019.

Warranty Master

The Channel Futures MSP 501 is the world's most comprehensive ranking of managed service providers. It is an exclusive list of leading MSPs carefully selected based on their operational efficiency, revenue growth and diversification of services.

"I wish to congratulate all of the MSP 501 award recipient organizations. Each of them exemplify the value and caliber of services tens of thousands of MSPs deliver to their customers every day. I am equally proud that the majority of the MSP 501 use the Warranty Master application to deliver a portion of this value. It is both validation and continued inspiration for us to continue to innovate to help all our partners succeed." – Dan Wensley, CEO Warranty Master.

With 62% of the MSP 501 relying on the Warranty Master application for Asset Lifecycle Management, it is a compelling indicator of how critical Asset Lifecycle Management is for successful MSPs who are looking to proactively manage their customer's IT assets.

About Warranty Master

Warranty Master is the industry-leading Asset Lifecycle Management application that helps over 7,500 MSP Partners manage over 10M hardware assets worth $14B. Warranty Master helps MSPs turn risks posed by aging IT assets into revenue opportunities while improving efficiency and building customer trust with compelling data and insights.

For additional information, visit: https://warrantymaster.com

For media inquiries contact: [email protected]

