$620+ Million Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market to Grow at 8+% CAGR, Globally, by 2028 Lead by Telecommunications Segment with 26.8% Market Share by 2028, at 7.6% CAGR | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Channel, Technology, Bandwidth, Application, and Geography," the global arbitrary waveform generator market size is expected to grow from US$ 355.3 million in 2021 to US$ 624.4 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2028.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 355.3 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 624.4 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 200 No. of Tables 138 No. of Charts & Figures 99 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Channel, Technology, Bandwidth, and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Global Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

B&K Precision Corporation; Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation; Keysight Technologies; Pico Technology; Rohde & Schwarz; SHF Communication Technologies AG; Tabor Electronics Ltd.; TEKTRONIX, INC.; Teledyne LeCroy; and Texas Instruments Incorporated are a few of the key arbitrary waveform generator market players that are profiled during the study. Several other arbitrary waveform generator market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In 2020, Eurofins Digital Testing, a global leader in end-to-end quality assurance and testing services, and Rohde & Schwarz, a leading test and measurement expert, announced that they are collaborating to provide customers with the latest High-Speed Signal Analysis and Compliance Testing tools using the R&S RTP164 high-performance oscilloscope.

In 2021, Tabor Electronics announced a new addition to the Proteus series product line – RF Arbitrary Waveform Generator / Transceiver. The series offers the highest Performance Direct Digital RF Generation and Acquisition and a complete control system with digitizer and feedback loop with the lowest latency available in the industry.

In 2021, Tektronix announced the release of their AWG70000B series of arbitrary waveform generators. Featuring two different models, the new series provides rapid-change capabilities to signal sequences with the goal of allowing engineers to quickly test a wide range of signals

The arbitrary waveform generators are widely used as a type of test equipment across various industries. Since the wave shapes produced by the generator can be programmed independently by the user, it performs a wide variety of signal applications such as channel summing, synchronization, and noise generation. The demand for arbitrary waveform generators is rising with the increasing need for testing, measuring, and monitoring devices requiring high electronic precision. Since the volume and density of semiconductor components are on the rise in electronic devices, these generators are commonly used to test the functioning of every aspect of these components. In the aerospace & defense industry, the arbitrary waveform generator is ideal for sensor simulation in military and avionics communication and system test applications with multiple DC/AC signal sources. Therefore, the high adoption of electronic devices, increased demand for the generator from the aerospace & defense industry, and ongoing advancements in communication technologies are bolstering the arbitrary waveform generator market growth.

Containment measures imposed by governments of various countries to control the spread of COVID-19 have led to the lesser production of commodities, goods, and services. The manufacturing sector has witnessed a decline in its operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities. The electronics industry was severely affected as the demand for electronic components significantly decreased, consequently affecting the arbitrary waveform generator market analysis. The revenue model for electronics has also declined because mass production was shut down during the lockdown period. After the upliftment of lockdown, the industry regained the arbitrary waveform generator market share as production facilities restarted operations by adhering to the social distancing norms.

Accelerating Growth in Telecommunication Industry to Boost Global Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Size in Coming Years:

The tremendous growth in telecommunication technology is expected to positively impact the telecom manufacturing service industries. With the advent of wireless technologies such as 5G networks, IoT, and AI, there is an increased need for precise and efficient arbitrary waveform generators to implement specific critical equipment testing. Due to the rising number of RF-related applications of an AWG, such as measuring the frequency response of bandpass filter, measuring intermodulation distortion of RF components, and measuring pulsed noise-testing, it is widely used in the telecommunication industry. Thus, the ongoing advancement in the global telecommunication industry is creating ample opportunities for the arbitrary waveform generator market growth.

Global Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market: Bandwidth Overview

Based on bandwidth, the global arbitrary waveform generator market size is segmented into below 1GHz, 1–5 GHz, 5–10 GHz, 10–25 GHz, 25–32 GHz, 32–50 GHz, and above 50 GHz. The below 1GHz segment held the arbitrary waveform generator market share in 2020. Arbitrary waveform generator below 1 GHz is the lowest bandwidth range offered by premium market players. The major manufacturers provide several advantages, such as clean, low-distortion, stable, and reliable signals with better signal integrity; lower harmonic distortion; reduced jitter; variable bandwidth noise; and waveform summing and combining capability. For instance, Keysight Technologies offers an arbitrary waveform generator using Trueform technology with a maximum bandwidth of 120 MHz, a maximum sample rate of 1 GSa/s, and an edge jitter below 1ps. Similarly, the dual-channel 600 MHz, 2.5GSa/s high-performance arbitrary waveform generator, offered by Berkley Nucleonics Corporation, finds application in automotive, research, aerospace & defense, IoT, and semiconductors test industries.

