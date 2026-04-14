63.6% of Canadians Still Trust Google Search More Than AI, New Survey Finds

Little Dragon Media surveyed 1,500 Canadians and found AI use is rising fast, but Google remains the dominant trust signal online and in local business decisions.

TORONTO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Dragon Media has released new survey findings showing that while Canadians are rapidly adopting AI tools for information discovery, most still trust Google search more when it comes to finding reliable answers online.

Majority of Canadians Still Trust Google Search More than New AI Models Younger Canadians Are Adopting AI At a Much Faster Pace

According to the survey of 1,500 respondents in Canada, 71.7% said they have used AI instead of Google search in the past month, including 33.9% who said they do so frequently and 37.8% who said they do so occasionally. Despite that surge in AI usage, 63.6% said they still trust Google search the most when looking for answers online, compared with just 20.6% who said they trust AI tools the most.

Key findings include:

71.7% of Canadians have used AI instead of Google in the past month

63.6% still trust Google search the most for answers online

Only 20.6% trust AI tools the most for answers online

49.7% say Google reviews influence their local business decision the most

Only 10.0% say AI recommendations are the biggest factor in choosing a local business

The survey also found meaningful demographic differences. Younger Canadians were the heaviest AI users, led by respondents aged 18 to 24 at 80.7%. Older Canadians were the most likely to trust Google search most, led by respondents aged 55 to 64 at 71.9%.

"These findings show that AI is clearly changing how Canadians search for information, but trust has not shifted nearly as fast as behavior," said Christina Voll, AI-focused growth marketer and omnichannel marketing consultant at Little Dragon Media. "People are willing to use AI to explore and compare, but when they want confidence in an answer or need to choose a local business, they still lean heavily on Google and traditional trust signals like reviews."

Voll added that the findings should be especially relevant for businesses trying to navigate both search visibility and AI visibility at the same time.

"For business owners and marketers, this is a reminder that AI optimization matters, but it does not replace the basics," Voll said. "Your reputation, your Google reviews, your website quality, and your overall search presence still matter a great deal."

Little Dragon Media commissioned the online Pollfish survey to better understand how AI is affecting online discovery, trust, and local business marketing in Canada. The study reviewed topline results as well as demographic cuts by age and gender.

Full survey results:

https://littledragon.ca/survey-71-7-of-canadians-have-used-ai-instead-of-google-in-the-past-month-but-63-6-still-trust-google-search-more/

About Little Dragon Media

Little Dragon Media is a Toronto-based digital marketing agency that helps businesses grow through SEO, Google Ads, web design, content strategy, and digital PR.

Media Contact:

Amine Rahal

Little Dragon Media

647-348-4995

SOURCE Little Dragon Media