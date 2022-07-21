63 Encore RV Resorts and Thousand Trails Campgrounds Earn 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award

Tripadvisor collects the customer reviews, ratings, and saves shared by travelers across the globe and uses the information to spotlight the very best destinations with the Travelers' Choice award. Only about 10% of businesses listed on Tripadvisor receive a Travelers' Choice award.

"We value the customer experience at our RV resorts and campgrounds and having 63 of our properties recognized with the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award, along with 23 achieving or maintaining Hall of Fame status, illustrates the customer experience we strive to deliver on a daily basis," said Pat Zamora, vice president of marketing for Encore and Thousand Trails. "These awards acknowledge the efforts of our property teams to help our guests create lasting memories with friends and family across our portfolio."

Guests can visit RVontheGo.com to book RV sites, tent sites, and a range of unique accommodations including yurts, cabins, cottages and even tiny houses, with a variety of features and amenities to complement every vacation. Providing a positive customer experience where guests feel at ease about their vacation choice is a goal across the more than 200 RV resorts and campgrounds in the portfolio.

To qualify for the Travelers' Choice award, a business must maintain an overall Tripadvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have received a minimum number of reviews in the 12-month period in which the data was analyzed, and been listed on Tripadvisor for at least one year.

About Encore and Thousand Trails

Encore RV resorts and Thousand Trails campgrounds are part of a network of more than 200 RV resorts and campgrounds across North America comprising more than 80,000 sites. Encore, Thousand Trails, and their affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with resort-style amenities. For more information, please visit RVontheGo.com.

SOURCE Encore and Thousand Trails