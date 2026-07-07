63 Million Family Caregivers Deserve Better. Medavize Is Building It.

New HIPAA-secure platform with an AI health companion helps families coordinate a loved one's health across today's fragmented healthcare system—all from one app. Early Access Waitlist now open.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare technology has spent decades serving hospitals, clinics, insurers, and providers. Yet the people who often hold healthcare together—family caregivers—have been left to navigate one of life's most complex responsibilities with disconnected portals, spreadsheets, phone calls, and memory.

Medavize Inc.

Today, Medavize Inc. announced its upcoming Alpha Pilot and opened its Early Access Waitlist, introducing a HIPAA-secure, cloud-based platform with an AI health companion that helps multiple caregivers coordinate a loved one's health together through one mobile app.

For more than 63 million family caregivers in the U.S., caring for a loved one has quietly become a second full-time job—managing medications, appointments, lab results, wearable data, and communication across providers that rarely talk to each other. The result isn't just inconvenience; it's stress, missed information, lost productivity, and burnout.

Building Technology for the People Holding Healthcare Together

Founded in late 2025 by experienced technology executives Rene Gonzalez and Frances Pinedo, Medavize was inspired by the founders' own journey caring for loved ones with multiple chronic conditions. After navigating specialists, hospitals, portals, and pharmacies, they recognized a critical gap: healthcare has invested billions in clinical workflows, but very little in helping families coordinate care outside medical walls.

"Caregivers have become the invisible backbone of our healthcare system," said Rene Gonzalez, Founder and CEO of Medavize. "Behind every medication reminder, physician visit, and late-night emergency is someone sacrificing pieces of their own life to care for another person. They deserve better than disconnected tools and fragmented information. Our mission is to give families greater clarity, confidence, and peace of mind."

One Place Where Families Can Coordinate Care Together

Medavize's platform brings fragmented health information into one experience, letting multiple caregivers collaborate while staying aligned. The platform helps families:

Coordinate care across multiple caregivers





Organize medications, appointments, providers, and records





Track vitals, symptoms, and health trends





Receive AI-powered summaries of complex medical information





Prepare for physician visits and care transitions

Instead of piecing healthcare together from dozens of systems, families can manage it in one secure place—spending less time coordinating and more time being there for the people they love.

A Growing National Challenge

As the population ages and chronic disease becomes more prevalent, caregivers face significantly higher rates of stress, anxiety, and financial strain. According to AARP's Caregiving Out-of-Pocket Costs Study, family caregivers spend more than $10,500 annually on caregiving-related expenses, often sacrificing career and income along the way.

These powerful trends—compounded by physician shortages, wearable health technologies, and advances in artificial intelligence—are how families manage healthcare. Medavize believes now is the right time to empower families with better tools to help them navigate care.

"Families today are drowning in healthcare information but starving for clarity," said Frances Pinedo, Founder and COO of Medavize. "Medavize is deeply personal because we know what it feels like to wonder if you've missed something important while holding everything together for someone you love."

Dr. Carlos Fierro, physician and Medical Advisor to Medavize, said caregiver-centered technology has become essential: "I've personally witnessed many families struggle as they are effectively managing full-time healthcare coordination without the tools or support needed to truly optimize their loved one's care. Technology that simplifies these interactions can meaningfully impact both patient outcomes and caregiver well-being."

Join the Movement

Medavize invites caregivers, patients, healthcare organizations, employers, investors, and advocacy groups to join its Early Access Waitlist ahead of a broader beta launch later this year. Early participants may receive priority beta consideration, exclusive product previews, and opportunities to shape future features.

To learn more or join the waitlist, visit www.medavize.com/join-waitlist or email [email protected].

About Medavize

Medavize is a digital health company with a HIPAA-secure, AI-powered platform that helps families coordinate a loved one's wellness and care across today's fragmented healthcare ecosystem — helping people spend less time managing healthcare and more time being there for the people they love.

Media Contact

Natalie Marie

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(512) 489-0387

SOURCE Medavize Inc.