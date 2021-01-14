63% of 2020 Homebuyers Made an Offer Sight Unseen, Shattering Previous Record

"The virtual home tour is here to stay," said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather. "Homebuyers who are searching for a home out of town and don't have the time or ability to view the home in person will use virtual tours as their primary means of viewing a home. The increased use of this technology, coupled with more people relocating, mean the sight-unseen trend will continue, and the majority of homebuyers will make offers sight unseen during their search for a home in 2021."

Video tours with a Redfin agent have surged this year, from less than 1% of Redfin tour requests at the beginning of 2020 to about 1 in 10 today. Similarly, monthly views of 3D walkthroughs on Redfin.com have increased 563% since February.

"Live-video home tours have gone from futuristic fantasy to an everyday part of the homebuying process," said Connecticut-based Redfin agent, Mary Ellen Wisneski. "Over video I'm able to show my buyers closeups of anything in the home and describe peculiar details they can't experience in 3D walkthroughs or photographs—it's like they are actually there with me."

Much of this virtual homebuying activity is being fueled by a surge in migration as remote work becomes much more common. In 2020, 27.8% of Redfin.com users were looking to relocate, an all-time high and up 2.3 percentage points from 25.5% in 2019.

To read the full report, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/news/remote-homebuying-surges-to-new-high/

