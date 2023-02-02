$64.5 Billion Worldwide Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Industry to 2030 - Featuring Continental, Delphi Automotive, Denso and Hitachi Among Others

Feb 02, 2023, 15:20 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Stability Control (ESC) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Electronic Stability Control (ESC) estimated at US$34.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$64.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$43.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Light Commercial Vehicles segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Electronic Stability Control (ESC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
- Continental AG
- Delphi Automotive PLC
- Denso Corporation
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.
- Knorr-Bremse AG
- Mando Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
