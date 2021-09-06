$64.68 Bn growth in Coal Mining Market 2021-2025 | Growing Opportunities in Diversified Metals & Mining | Technavio
Sep 06, 2021, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Coal Mining Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.
The coal mining market size is expected to increase by USD 64.68 billion, at a CAGR of over 2% during 2021-2025.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the adoption of better electricity generation technologies and the use of mine planning software in the coal sector will drive the growth of the Coal Mining Market during 2021-2025. However, uncertainty in the demand and price of coal might hamper market growth.
The advent of robotics and driverless technology is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the rise in renewable sources of energy might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Anglo American Plc, Arch Coal Inc., BHP Group plc, China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Glencore Plc, Peabody Energy Corp., Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd., Teck Resources Ltd., and Vale SA.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the coal mining market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By End-user, the market is classified into thermal power generation, cement manufacturing, steel manufacturing, and others. Market demand from the thermal power generation segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, South America, North America, MEA, and Europe. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
Related reports on Materials include:
Global Synthetic Gypsum Market - Global synthetic gypsum market is segmented by product (FGD gypsum, phosphogypsum, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Potassium Nitrate Market - Global potassium nitrate market is segmented by end-users (agriculture, general industries, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Thermal power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cement manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Steel manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Anglo American Plc
- Arch Coal Inc.
- BHP Group plc
- China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd.
- Coal India Ltd.
- Glencore Plc
- Peabody Energy Corp.
- Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd.
- Teck Resources Ltd.
- Vale SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/coal-mining-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/coal-miningmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article