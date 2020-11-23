64% in JCF Study Point to NextGen Inheritors' Lack of Knowledge About Their Own Family Wealth as Major Obstacle

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewish Communal Fund (JCF), one of the nation's oldest donor advised funds and co-founder of the New York Family Office Roundtable, has released a comprehensive study, "Bridging the Generational Divide: Advising the Multigenerational UHNW Family," based on surveys and interviews with advisors from JCF's Private Client Network.

"Bridging the Generational Divide" examines the most significant challenges advisors face —understanding how control, communication, and values impact family dynamics and the client–advisor relationship. The study provide an "in the trenches" viewpoint and recommendations for working with complex families on their financial, estate, and succession planning. This new resource enhances an advisor's ability to preserve the family's wealth, and retain the next generation as clients.

"Working with so many multigenerational families at JCF, it's no surprise to me that philanthropy emerged as the top area where current family leaders begin to share some control," said Ellen Smith-Israelson, VP of Philanthropic Services and head of Jewish Communal Fund's Private Client Group. Respondents said close to half (48%) of the families they work with are willing to involve, or are already involving, the heirs in charitable giving discussions.

When asked about the primary obstacles to successfully passing on the family's wealth:

64% cited the NextGen's lack of knowledge about their wealth

34% said it is hindered by control exerted by the patriarch

19% cited lack of trust between the generations

between the generations Anecdotally, many advisors stated that families with a strong plan that had buy-in from the heirs and a clear path to leadership transition were most successful

JCF's Private Client Group is committed to using its years of experience with UHNW families to help advisors. To download a copy of the report, visit www.jcfny.org/jcfmultigen.

ABOUT JEWISH COMMUNAL FUND

Jewish Communal Fund (JCF) is the largest Jewish donor advised fund, with a nearly 50- year track record of making charitable giving simple and efficient. In recent surveys, JCF clients reported a 95% satisfaction rate, and many Fundholder families have been with JCF for three generations. JCF's Private Client Group serves many third- and fourth-generation UHNW families, and offers customized services to meet their needs. JCF manages $2 billion in charitable assets for over 4,100 funds. JCF enables philanthropists to achieve their goals simply, effectively and with full confidentiality. To learn more about the JCF Private Group, contact Ellen Israelson at [email protected] or visit http://www.jcfny.org/private-client-group.

