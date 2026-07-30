64% of Americans Would Switch Mobile and Broadband Providers for Better Cyber Security

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The race for customers is no longer defined by price or speed alone: cyber security is now a deciding factor when Americans choose a digital service provider. New US findings from F-Secure's annual Scam Intelligence & Impacts Report show that 93% of consumers consider it important that their provider offers cyber security, 82% say security influences their choice of provider, and nearly two thirds (64%) would switch providers based on the security they offer.

The findings come as scams reach nearly every American on an increasingly regular basis. Nine in ten consumers report receiving at least one scam attempt over the past year, while 69% encounter scam attempts at least monthly. As attacks become more frequent and expensive, consumers are increasingly looking to the companies they already trust to help protect them.

Key Findings

Security drives provider choice: 93% say it's important their provider offers cyber security





Consumers will switch: 82% say security influences their choice of provider, while 64% would change providers based on security offerings





Demand remains strong: 48% say they would pay for scam protection





Scams are nearly universal: Nine in ten Americans experienced at least one scam attempt in the past year, with 69% encountering scams at least monthly





Financial losses continue to climb: 57% of scam victims lost money, up from 17% in last year's US survey

Age shapes impact: Adults aged 18 to 34 are more than three times as likely to fall victim to a scam, but older adults are more likely to actually lose money (82% of victims aged 65 to 74)

Trust is Now a Deciding Factor for Consumers

Online scams are an everyday reality for consumers, and expectations are changing because of it. For digital service providers, helping customers stay safe is now another way to stand out in an increasingly competitive market.

"Consumers are sending a clear message through their expectations and purchasing decisions, and it's not just about connectivity anymore," said Timo Laaksonen, President and CEO at F-Secure. "Trust and security are now major reasons why customers choose a provider, and another reason they stay."

About F-Secure

F-Secure is a human-first, AI-powered consumer cyber security experience company with 38 years of expertise in tackling digital threats. We help digital service providers turn trust into a high-value growth engine — protecting their customers while enabling them to live their best digital lives in a world of relentless, AI-driven scams. With billions of digital interactions secured each year, tens of millions of consumers protected globally, and over $10bn in partner value created, we deliver proven impact at scale.

PRESS CONTACTS:

Meghan Sawyer

Senior Public Relations Manager, North America

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Joel Latto

Public Relations Manager, EMEA

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SOURCE F-Secure