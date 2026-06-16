F-Secure and IdentifAI Take Aim at AI-Generated Scams with Deepfake Protection Launch

Real-time deepfake detection capabilities added to F-Secure's Scam Protection Suite, helping service providers combat increasingly convincing AI-driven scams

HELSINKI and MILAN, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consumer cyber security leader F-Secure and deepfake-detection experts IdentifAI have joined forces to help digital service providers combat the rapidly rising threat of AI-generated scams. Available now through the F-Secure Embedded portfolio, Deepfake Protection adds real-time detection of AI-generated images, video, and voice to F-Secure's Scam Protection Suite, helping consumers determine what's real and what's not, while closing one of the fastest-growing gaps in global scam protection.

AI-generated scams have quickly reached crisis levels: The FBI reports that Americans lost nearly $900 million to AI-generated scams in 2025. And according to F-Secure's latest research, more than 56% of all consumers are targeted by scammers every month, with financial scam losses doubling in the last year alone.

Generative AI is pouring fuel on the fire: cloned voices, synthetic video, and hyper-realistic fake images are turning yesterday's clumsy phishing attempts into convincing, personalized deception. The red flags aren't obvious anymore, and consumers are increasingly left guessing whether what they're seeing or hearing is real. This makes deepfake detection a critical new capability for service providers looking to help customers identify manipulated content before it can be used to scam them.

"A video, a voice message, a photo — things people once trusted instinctively can now be fabricated in minutes," said Dimi Vellikok, SVP of Product Engagement at F-Secure. "The reality is that scam protection can't stop at suspicious links and messages anymore. Consumers are increasingly being targeted with manipulated content, and service providers need tools that address those threats too. That's exactly why we've partnered with IdentifAI: to give our partners real-time deepfake detection for the consumers they serve, as part of the protection they already trust."

Protection built for the AI era

Deepfake Protection draws on IdentifAI's multi-modal detection technology, which analyzes images, video, and voice in real time to flag AI-generated and manipulated content. IdentifAI takes a deliberately independent approach to the problem: the company exclusively detects AI-generated content and does not build generative models itself, avoiding the conflict of interest that affects vendors who do both. That focus lets its detection keep pace as new generative models reach the market.

"Our mission is to safeguard the fundamental human right to distinguish between the artificial and the human, ensuring we all engage with the world authentically," said Marco Ramilli, IdentifAI Founder and CEO. "In partnering with F-Secure, we have turned this vision into reality—co-creating powerful, proven solutions to counter the threat of deepfakes."

The partnership brings together F-Secure's network of more than 200 service-provider partners and IdentifAI's specialist deepfake detection technology. Together, the companies aim to make trustworthy, real-time content verification a standard part of everyday consumer protection, rather than a specialist tool solely reserved for enterprises.

The future of scam protection, available now

Deepfake Protection is available to digital service providers as part of the F-Secure Embedded portfolio, the suite of consumer-security capabilities F-Secure delivers to its service-provider partners. Through the Embedded portfolio, providers can integrate deepfake detection into the security experiences they already offer without having to build new infrastructure of their own.

About F-Secure

F-Secure is a human-first, AI-powered consumer cyber security experience company with 38 years of expertise in tackling digital threats. We help digital service providers turn trust into a high-value growth engine — protecting their customers while enabling them to live their best digital lives in a world of relentless, AI-driven scams. With billions of digital interactions secured each year, tens of millions of consumers protected globally, and over $10bn in partner value created, we deliver proven impact at scale.

About IdentifAI

IdentifAI is an Italian startup that has developed an innovative AI platform capable of detecting whether images or videos were created by humans or generative AI. Its proactive solutions promote digital integrity, protect against misinformation, and empower users to distinguish between human and AI-generated content. In July 2025, identifAI raised €5 million in a funding round led by United Ventures, reflecting a continued commitment to developing anti-deepfake technologies and promoting a secure information ecosystem. For more information: www.identifai.net | [email protected]

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IdentifAI

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SOURCE F-Secure