F-Secure Expands Partnership with NTT DOCOMO to Bring Scam Protection to Millions More in Japan

New Anshin Security plans add scam protection to DOCOMO's mobile security service in Japan

HELSINKI and TOKYO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- F-Secure today announced the expansion of its partnership with NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO), Japan's leading mobile operator, with the launch of two new security plans that bring stronger scam protection to DOCOMO customers. The new "Anshin Security Standard Plan - Scam Protection Plus" and "Anshin Security Total Plan - Scam Protection Plus" will be available later this month. The new plans include F-Secure's scam protection features, such as scam checking and fake image detection.



According to new research from F-Secure, more than 56% of all consumers are targeted by scammers each month, and financial scam losses have doubled in the last year alone. By teaming up with partners like DOCOMO, F-Secure's state-of-the-art digital protection technology helps to fight back against this rapidly growing threat.

A long-term partnership, growing deeper

F-Secure's relationship with DOCOMO is one of its most significant in the Asia-Pacific region. This expansion builds on years of collaboration to deliver security at scale through one of the world's most demanding and technically sophisticated mobile markets.

"Japan is one of the most important markets in our global partner network. Expanding this partnership to cover more comprehensive scam protection is a natural next step, and it reflects exactly what we believe good security should be." — Fredrik Torstensson, Chief Partner Business Officer, F-Secure

"What makes this initiative possible is the strength of our partnership. By working closely with F-Secure, we are able to respond swiftly to an ever-evolving threat landscape and deliver stronger security and greater peace of mind to our customers." — Toru Yamagishi, General Manager, Aftermarket Service Department, NTT DOCOMO, INC.

About F-Secure

F-Secure makes every digital moment more secure, for everyone. We deliver brilliantly simple, frictionless security experiences that make life easier for the tens of millions of people we protect and for our more than 200 service provider partners. For over 35 years, we've led the cyber security industry, inspired by a pioneering spirit born out of a shared commitment to do better by working together.

About DOCOMO, INC.

DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 92 million subscribers, is one of the global leaders in 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Under the slogan "Bridging Worlds for Wonder & Happiness," DOCOMO is actively collaborating with global partners to expand its business scope from mobile services to comprehensive solutions, aiming to deliver unsurpassed value and drive innovation in technology and communications, ultimately to support positive change and advancement in global society.

https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/



PRESS CONTACTS:

Meghan Sawyer

Senior Public Relations Manager, US

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Joel Latto

Public Relations Manager, EMEA

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SOURCE F-Secure