64% of Consumers Consider Making an Immediate Purchase After Seeing Diverse Advertisements, New Data Shows

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brands that invest in diverse, inclusive, and socially conscious marketing strategies are able to build stronger relationships with their consumer base, starting at the point of purchase, according to a new survey from Top Design Firms , a directory of design, marketing, and development companies.

In fact, nearly two-thirds of consumers (64%) are at least somewhat likely to purchase a product immediately after seeing it advertised if the brand embodies diversity and inclusion.

While white and non-white consumers are equally as likely to make an immediate purchase, there is a slight difference across age groups; 73% of people ages 18–34, 65% of people ages 35–54, and 61% of people over age 55.

Diverse ads make a good first impression on consumers, helping brands grow their audience and strengthen connections with customers.

Inclusive Ads Increase the Likelihood of Second Purchases

The majority of people (67%) are at least somewhat likely to make a second purchase from a brand they believe to be committed to diversity and inclusion.

Because both white and non-white consumers feel the same about repeat purchases, organizations have an opportunity to increase brand loyalty across all demographics by sharing inclusive and diverse ad campaigns.

Keyoka Kinzy, Content Specialist at Online Optimism , a digital marketing and design agency supports brands that explicitly support these values.

"I look for brands that put their money where their mouth is and bring their values front and center to show their customers the importance of what they believe," Kinzy said.

Companies looking to increase their brand loyalty need to prioritize diversity and inclusion in their marketing strategy to build trust and respect with their consumer base.

Consumers Look for Diversity When Choosing Between Brands

If two brands carry the exact same product, one in three people (34%) would consider each brand's commitment to diversity and inclusion when making their final purchasing decision.

However, consumers need to believe that the commitment is authentic.

Pallah Burdis, a recent graduate from the Boston University School of Social Work said, "I consider actual diversity rather than promoted representation when selecting brands and products."

Because people want to see themselves and their values represented by the brands they support, it's important to be explicit and honest about diversity and inclusion in marketing strategies.

Top Design Firm's 2020 Diversity Marketing Survey included 501 U.S. consumers.

Read the full report here:

https://www.topdesignfirms.com/blog/diversity-marketing/

About Top Design Firms

Top Design Firms is a directory of design, marketing, and development companies from around the world. Launched in 2003, Top Design Firms was recently acquired by Clutch, the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers.

