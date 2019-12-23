65,000 to Ring In New Year at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 65,000 people from across the globe will fill Mercedes-Benz Stadium to ring in the New Year and new decade with a multi-day gathering of worship and teaching. Passion 2020—a gathering of 18- to 25-year-olds and their church and campus leaders—is the largest gathering of its kind for the age group in the United States, showing that the church is alive and well, and that Jesus is still important to millennials and Gen Z.

Passion 2020 will be comprised of students and leaders from more than 1,680 universities, all 50 states and 81 countries. This year marks a return to a single location, as past years have featured multiple venues and a mix of live and streamed performances and speakers. For the first time ever, Passion's opening night, Dec. 31, will be broadcast live and worldwide on TBN. No one has to miss out on the powerful next few days as the remainder of the conference will be livestreamed on the conference's website.

Leading the way at Passion 2020 will be Passion founders Louie and Shelley Giglio, and Passion Band, joined by guests Christine Caine, Levi Lusko, John Piper, Ravi Zacharias, Tim Tebow and Sadie Robertson. Worship leaders and bands will include Crowder, Hillsong United, Lecrae, Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes, Elevation Music, Trip Lee, Andy Mineo, Social Club Misfits, Tedashii and Sean Curran.

Passion believes that worship and justice go hand in hand, so students will arrive to serve as well as worship. The END IT Movement was launched at Passion 2013, and to date has raised $8.3 million to fight modern-day slavery, assisting in awareness, prevention, rescue and restoration. Ending modern-day slavery is still a focus of Passion 2020; however, Passion is also calling students to give toward Share Light, a campaign to see the Bible Scriptures translated into the 6,000 known languages during this generation's lifetime. Only a third of the known languages currently have the Bible in their language, and Passion attendees can make a huge impact in realizing the goal of interpreting the Scriptures for the remaining languages in this generation. A flame from Jerusalem is making its way to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Passion as a symbol of the light of Christ going into the world.

"We're not simply keepers of the light, but we are carriers of the light of Jesus to the world," said Louie Giglio. "One of the practical ways that we can carry that light to the world is to participate in the goal of Scripture translation. We're launching a bold initiative at Passion 2020 in this new decade to Share Light."

For Media Interested in Attending Passion 2020:

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

WHEN: Dec. 31, 2019 – Jan. 2, 2020

TO ATTEND OR REQUEST VISUALS: Email Anna Hutsell at ahutsell@guardianpr.co .

Passion Conferences has united more than 1 million college students around the world during the past 23 years, having hosted more than 250 events in 21 countries. For more information about Passion Conferences, visit 268generation.com or follow @passion268 on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Passion Conferences

Led by a stirring in the heart of Atlanta-based pastor Louie Giglio, Passion was birthed in 1997 to see the more than 20 million college students across the globe awaken to the reality of an omnipotent and glorious Creator. Since then, millions of students from numerous countries have joined the Passion movement, united across ministry and denominational lines, to seek the face of God in worship and prayer at 37 conferences, five world tours, multiple one-day and regional events, and music tours. Passion's core Bible verse, Isaiah 26:8 states, "Yes, LORD, walking in the way of your truth, we wait eagerly for you; for your name and renown are the desire of our souls." The Passion team is led by Louie and Shelley Giglio, and operates under the direction of a board that is committed to spreading the fame of Jesus Christ to college students everywhere.

Media Contact:

Anna Hutsell, 770.713.0923, ahutsell@guardianpr.co

SOURCE Passion Conferences

Related Links

https://passionconferences.com

