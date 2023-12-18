65 Equity Partners Acquires Minority Interest in Felix Storch, Inc.

News provided by

65 Equity Partners

18 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 65 Equity Partners announced today its partnership with Felix Storch, Inc. (FSI), through the acquisition of a minority interest in FSI. FSI is the controlling company of the Summit Appliance and Accucold brands.

Founded in 1969, Summit Appliance is a leading provider of specialty refrigeration and cooking appliances for residential and commercial applications. The Accucold brand specializes in cold storage equipment for the medical, pharmaceutical, laboratory, and life science industries. Additional FSI brands include MOMCUBE for specialty breast milk storage, BeautiFridge cosmetics refrigeration, and PURETHERM medical blanket warmers. The family-owned and operated manufacturing company serves the North American market through its New York and New Jersey-based manufacturing and operating facilities.

FSI CEO Paul Storch expressed excitement at the new partnership. "65 Equity Partners has demonstrated true leadership in supporting and growing family businesses. Our team is thrilled to further expand our ability to bring true product innovation to our customers with the worldwide financing and technological resources that come with 65 Equity Partners' support."  

Alexander Fraser, Partner and Head of US of 65 Equity Partners, commented, "We are very excited to be partnering with the management team at Felix Storch. As an investment firm set up specifically to make minority investments into founder and family-owned businesses, 65 Equity Partners is very pleased to have earned the opportunity to invest in an industry leader like FSI and to partner with an accomplished CEO like Paul."

Dheeraj Mehta, Managing Director of 65 Equity Partners, also commented, "FSI's unique fulfillment model, value-added customization capabilities, and globally diversified supply chains have contributed to their differentiated value proposition and market leadership within the specialty appliances industry. As a collaborative partner, we will endeavor to support Paul and the management team in driving various growth initiatives to continue their track record of delivering innovative and high-quality products to their loyal customer base over the last 50+ years."

In addition to its existing brands, FSI is scheduled to launch the EQTemp healthcare and Dreambilt luxury refrigeration brands in 2024. For more information, visit felixstorchinc.com.

About 65 Equity Partners

65 Equity Partners is a global investment firm that seeks to support founders in their growth journey, with a mandate to invest in founder-owned and entrepreneur-led businesses in Southeast Asia, Europe and the United States across the technology, business services, consumer, industrial and healthcare sectors. Backed by Temasek, 65 Equity Partners has $3.3B in funds under management.

About Felix Storch, Inc.

FSI was founded in 1969 as a manufacturer and distributor of specialty major appliances. Through its Summit Appliance division, it specializes in manufacturing residential refrigeration, cooking, and laundry products, with a strong focus in undercounter and ADA compliant appliances. Summit Commercial caters to the commercial foodservice market. For medical and hospital grade appliances, FSI serves the market through its Accucold division, with an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited calibration laboratory. FSI is an ISO 9001:2015 accredited company.

For media enquiries, please contact:
65 Equity Partners
Annie Chee
[email protected]

SOURCE 65 Equity Partners

Also from this source

65 Equity Partners renforce son équipe de direction en Europe et aux États-Unis avec la nomination de deux associés senior

65 Equity Partners, une société d'investissement mondiale indépendante soutenue par Temasek, qui gère des fonds de 3,3 milliards de dollars...

65 Equity Partners stärkt das Führungsteam in Europa und den Vereinigten Staaten mit der Ernennung von zwei leitenden Partnern

65 Equity-Partners, ein unabhängiges globales Investmentunternehmen, das von Temasek unterstützt wird, 3,3 Milliarden US-Dollar verwaltet und...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Retail

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.