65 Million+ League of Legends Players Can Now Earn Cryptocurrency For Playing Via Refereum

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, the 65 million-plus monthly users of the wildly popular Multi-Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game League of Legends can now earn cryptocurrency while playing the game.

Refereum, the leading blockchain reward ecosystem is now integrated with League of Legends (LoL), allowing Refereum users and LoL players to earn cryptocurrency for in-game achievements like completing a match and winning battles.

With this trailblazing beta, LoL's 65 million+ monthly users can seamlessly onboard onto and earn cryptocurrency doing what they already love to do — play and win in-game. This integration marks a foundational step forward for Refereum's technology unlocking the powerful Refereum rewards platform for any game.

Refereum was founded on the idea of efficient, transparent and fair reward distribution to participants for growing communities. "Gamification is happening at all levels of society from behavioral economics, to game theory, neural networks and artificial intelligence," said Dylan Jones, CEO of Refereum. "We saw is that not everyone was being rewarded fairly for their contribution. In the streaming world, it meant only the top 1% of streamers getting paid; in affiliate marketing, it was 'the last click;' and in gaming, it was quickly becoming a world where only the top players are rewarded. But the truth is that in our ever-connected world, we all matter and we all add value, and we built Refereum to recognize this by fairly sharing rewards," he added.

While Refereum community members have earned cryptocurrency for over a year for streaming, sharing and watching games, the LoL platform integration marks the first time that players earn Refereum tokens ($RFR) for actual in-game play on a non-blockchain game. To accomplish this feat the Refereum team integrated its leading rewards platform with League of Legends via the game's public API. According to Jones, Refereum users have been asking for in-game integration for some time, leading the team to start with a blockbuster MOBA like League of Legends. Over time, Refereum hopes to integrate all major games onto the platform so the millions of gamers who help build valuable game communities are rewarded for their effort and work.

During this beta, points earned for playing are added to a Refereum user's total. At the end of a Season, gamers receive $RFR based on how many points they earn during the season. Players can then spend their $RFR in Refereum's online game store or exchange their $RFR for other cryptocurrencies or USD via crypto exchanges.

Existing Refereum users who link their accounts together will earn points when they play LoL. New users can sign up for the Refereum rewards platform for free online at https://refereum.com.

About League of Legends

League of Legends is a fast-paced, competitive online game that blends the speed and intensity of an RTS with RPG elements. Two teams of powerful champions, each with a unique design and playstyle, battle head-to-head across multiple battlefields and game modes. With an ever-expanding roster of champions, frequent updates and a thriving tournament scene, League of Legends offers endless replayability for players of every skill level.

About Refereum

Refereum powers the world's leading reward network on the Ethereum blockchain. Brands and developers use Refereum to directly engage with, incentivize, and activate massive communities of video streamers and social influencers to drive meaningful buzz, interaction, and conversation around new products and services.

Founded by a team of veteran game industry experts and blockchain specialists, Refereum is a secure, reliable, and auditable way for members of any community to connect and be compensated for their influence.

