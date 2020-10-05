65% of Americans Have a Smart Home Device According to ValuePenguin.com Survey

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As technology continues to advance and optimize little parts of life, smart home devices are continuing to gain popularity across homes in the United States.

ValuePenguin surveyed more than 1,000 individuals and found that smart home devices are increasingly common, and owning one seems to have a correlation with being concerned about climate change .

Key findings:

View full report: Smart Home Devices and Climate Change

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com , like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

Media Contact:

Nadia Gonzalez (Mrs.)

[email protected]

SOURCE ValuePenguin.com

Related Links

https://www.valuepenguin.com

