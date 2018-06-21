65% of Teens Wish They Could Curb Their Smartphone Use, New Screen Education Survey Finds

CINCINNATI, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey conducted by Screen Education finds that teens are so troubled by their smartphone addiction that they want to reduce their screen time:

EMI Research Solutions

65% wish they were better able to self-limit the time they spend on their smartphone

68% have attempted to reduce the time they spend on their smartphone

26% wish someone would limit the time they spend on their smartphone for them

37% have tried to persuade a friend to reduce the time they spend on their smartphone

53% of those who attend schools that ban smartphones in class are glad they do so

The 46-question survey --- conducted by Screen Education with support from EMI Research Solutions and Stark Statistical Consulting --- involved 1,017 13- to 18-year-olds from grades 7-12, and had a margin of error of + or - 3%. EMI Research Solutions fielded the online survey from April 18-25, 2018. To download the report, and to sign up for the June 28 webinar presentation of findings, visit https://www.screeneducation.org/teen-smartphone-addiction-national-survey.html.

According to Michael Mercier, President of Screen Education, "It's time for bold action to address teen smartphone addiction. These kids know their phones are compromising so many aspects of their lives, and they want help. We can help in 2 ways: (1) we can find ways to impose reasonable limits on their screen time, and (2) we can cultivate within them the ability to self-limit their screen time. This will require that we transform our cultural norms regarding screen time, which we most certainly can do."

In addition to revealing teens' desire to reduce screen time, the survey also generated very concerning findings regarding numerous other smartphone-related issues, including the following: notifications; online bullying, gossip, and drama; productivity; socializing; compulsive screen use; the learning environment at school; and academic performance. For example, the survey revealed the following about online bullying:

36% witness online bullying every week

31% have seen online bulling result in physical violence

73% feel that social media use contributes to conditions that can result in school shootings

The survey revealed the following about smartphone addiction and productivity:

35% say they don't do something they should do – every day -- because they spend time on their phones instead

– every day -- because they spend time on their phones instead 30% say they don't do something they'd like to do – every day -- because they spent time on their smartphone instead

– every day -- because they spent time on their smartphone instead 41% say phones are an obstacle to getting the best grades they can at school

Other findings include the following:

41% feel overwhelmed by their notifications --- every day

69% wish they could spend more time socializing with close friends face-to-face, and less time socializing online

32% want to stop using their phone, but find themselves unable to do so -- every day

72% witness students using phones during class --- every day --- to watch videos, play games, or use social media (35% do not consider this to be rude behavior)

During the June 28 webinar we will provide a thorough discussion of the survey findings, and we'll field audience questions. Register for the webinar at https://www.screeneducation.org/teen-smartphone-addiction-national-survey.html.

About The Researchers

Screen Education is dedicated to mitigating the negative consequences of screen addiction through research, education, and consulting. To learn more about Screen Education, visit www.ScreenEducation.org.

EMI Research Solutions is a leading online sample provider to the market research industry. They leverage more than 150 partners in over 95 countries to provide the B2B or consumer sample that best fits their client's project. To learn more about EMI, visit www.EMI-RS.com.

Stark Statistical Consulting works with businesses and academic researchers worldwide on projects of all sizes. To learn more about Stark Statistical Consulting, visit www.StarkStatistics.com.

About The Supporters

Anxious Creations contributed graphic design services. Visit them at www.AnxiousCreations.com.

The Detroit Chapter of the American Marketing Association contributed webinar hosting and administration. Visit them at www.AMADetroit.org.

Signoi contributed text analytics of open-ended responses. Visit them at www.Signoi.com.

