650 Educators from 155 Georgia School Districts Gather at LitLink 2026 to Advance Literacy Outcomes Across Georgia

ATLANTA, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 650 Georgia educators, including 450 classroom teachers and 200 district and school instructional leaders representing over 155 school districts, gathered in June at the Gas South Convention Center for Georgia LitLink 2026.Co-hosted by the Georgia Department of Education and the Rollins Center for Language & Literacy, LitLink is the state's premier teacher-focused literacy conference dedicated to strengthening language and literacy instruction through evidence-based practices grounded in structured literacy, the evidence-based practices commonly known as the "science of reading".

More than 650 Georgia educators representing over 155 school districts came together at LitLink 2026 to strengthen literacy instruction, share evidence-based practices, and improve literacy outcomes for every child. Speed Speed

For this, the third year of the conference, LitLink 2026 centered on the theme "Expanding the Conversation," highlighting the importance of interdisciplinary research and collaborative leadership in advancing literacy achievement statewide – recognizing that outcomes for children can only meet the goals we have for them if teachers are properly informed and trained and have the agency to act on what they know to be true.

More than 450 classroom teachers participated in three days of learning, networking, and collaboration featuring more than 52 keynote, breakout, and featured sessions led by nationally recognized scholars, literacy experts, and Georgia educators, all focused on advancing evidence-based literacy instruction and improving outcomes for children across Georgia.

"Expanding the conversation means deepening our understanding of how children learn, how educators implement evidence-based practices, and how communities can work together to ensure every child has the opportunity to become a successful reader," said conference organizers. "The collective commitment demonstrated by educators from every corner of Georgia reinforces the momentum of the state's literacy efforts."

Throughout the conference, nationally recognized scholars and literacy leaders shared research, practical strategies, and insights that educators can immediately apply in their classrooms as they prepare for the 2026–2027 school year.

Featured keynote speakers included:

Dr. Renée Boynton-Jarrett, founding director of Vital Village Networks and nationally recognized expert on child wellbeing, equity, and the impact of early-life adversity on development.

Melissa Loftus and Lori Sappington, educators and co-hosts of the popular literacy podcast Melissa and Lori Love Literacy , who shared practical approaches for translating research into classroom instruction.

, who shared practical approaches for translating research into classroom instruction. Dr. Nicole Patton Terry, internationally recognized scholar and Director of the Florida Center for Reading Research, whose work focuses on improving language and literacy outcomes for vulnerable learners.

Dr. Yaacov Petscher, Associate Director of the Florida Center for Reading Research and Deputy Director of the National Center on Improving Literacy who focused on the intersection of reading science, assessment, and educational decision-making.

Dr. Elizabeth Stevens, Associate Professor at The University of Texas at Austin whose research focuses on improving academic outcomes for students with learning disabilities and learning difficulties.

Dr. Renée Boynton-Jarrett, speaking on the importance of all teachers applying trauma-informed practices, challenged attendees to consider the role of relationships, environments, and emotional wellbeing in learning thoughtfully advised, "We should never teach a child to regulate a reasonable emotion to an unacceptable situation."

The conversations throughout LitLink 2026 reflected a shared commitment among Georgia educators to collaborate, strengthen instructional practice, and improve literacy outcomes for students across the state.

The conference theme came to life through three interconnected strands:

Linking Language to Literacy — Building strong language skills in children to lay the foundation for deep reading.

— Building strong language skills in children to lay the foundation for deep reading. Linking Learning to Outcomes — Ensuring every lesson translates into measurable, meaningful progress.

— Ensuring every lesson translates into measurable, meaningful progress. Linking Teachers to Each Other — Creating a connected community where educators lead change together.

Since its inception, LitLink has served as a cornerstone of Georgia's statewide literacy movement, providing educators with research-aligned professional learning while fostering a strong network of practitioners committed to literacy and justice for all. The conference continues to serve as a catalyst for strengthening classroom instruction and supporting Georgia's long-term literacy goals.

As educators return to their schools and districts, they carry forward new knowledge, practical strategies, and strengthened professional connections that will impact students across the state in the year ahead.

Continue the Learning

LitLink may have ended, but the learning continues. Educators can access hundreds of hours of free, evidence-based professional learning, classroom resources, and IDA-accredited Structured Literacy courses through Cox Campus. Join more than 420,000 educators worldwide working together to improve literacy outcomes for every child by creating a free account at coxcampus.org.

About LitLink

LitLink is Georgia's statewide literacy conference dedicated to classroom teachers and educators. Co-hosted by the Georgia Department of Education and the Rollins Center for Language & Literacy, a program of the Atlanta Speech School, LitLink brings together educators from across Georgia to strengthen language and literacy instruction through evidence-based practices grounded in the Science of Reading and Structured Literacy. The conference serves as a collaborative space where educators connect, learn, and lead change in support of literacy outcomes for all children.

About the Rollins Center for Language & Literacy

The Rollins Center for Language & Literacy is a program of the Atlanta Speech School, dedicated to literacy and justice for all. Through direct partnerships with schools, districts, and communities, and through its free online learning platform, Cox Campus, the Rollins Center cultivates expertise for educators, families, and advocates with evidence-based practices grounded in the sciences of healthy brain development, language, and literacy. What began as a regional effort to extend the work of the Atlanta Speech School now reaches more than 425,000 members worldwide, advancing deep reading and educational opportunities for children everywhere.

Media Contact:

Dario Howard

Rollins Center for Language & Literacy

[email protected] | (404) 333-6069

SOURCE The Rollins Center for Language & Literacy