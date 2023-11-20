$650m Boston Team to Create New Independent RIA: Stablepoint Partners

News provided by

Sammons Wealth

20 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

Longtime Partners Choose Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions as Custodian for New RIA

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stablepoint Partners is proud to announce that it has officially launched as an independent SEC-registered investment advisory firm.

Based in Braintree, Massachusetts, Stablepoint Partners is an independent advisory firm committed to delivering tailored planning, high-touch personalized service, and comprehensive investment solutions to help clients achieve financial stability, confidence, and success at every point in their journey.

Stablepoint will be led by Co-Founders Christopher Griffith, CFP®, CPWA® and Henry Wheelwright, CFP®, longtime partners with decades of collective experience serving executives, entrepreneurs, and multi-generational families. Prior to Stablepoint, the partners managed the Griffith Wheelwright Group since 2001, and have recently been recognized by Forbes as Best-In-State advisors for 2022 and 2023. They will be joined by Claire A. Smith, CFP®, who will serve as Wealth Advisor, and an experienced client service team, including AnneMarie Daly and Allyson Cellucci.

"We created Stablepoint to embrace the full value of independence and reimagine the experience we deliver to help clients achieve their goals," said Christopher Griffth, Managing Partner and Co-Founder. "At the heart of everything we do will be our role as fiduciaries – with a focus on protecting the best interests of clients through objective advice, tailored solutions, and service excellence."

As part of the firm's new offering, Stablepoint will provide a full spectrum of robust and integrated services, advanced digital tools and technologies, and top-tier resources to help clients manage their unique and complex financial needs.

"Everything we do is centered on clients – serving as advisors and coaches across financial life," said Henry Wheelwright, Managing Partner and Co-Founder. "To do so, we conducted careful due diligence across all aspects of our business to align a world-class offering and ecosystem for clients, including the selection of Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions to provide our clients with best-in-class services, resources and an ever-evolving open architecture network," said Mr. Wheelwright.

"We are excited to align with Stablepoint Partners – a next generation team focused on delivering an exceptional experience to their clients," added Richard Lofgren, Head of Advisor Engagement of Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions. "Goldman Sachs has developed a dedicated platform to do just that – and we look forward to continuing to innovate and provide our various solutions to help Stablepoint achieve its vision of serving clients with evolving wealth needs."

About Stablepoint Partners
Stablepoint Partners, LLC is an independent advisory firm committed to delivering tailored planning, highly personal service, and comprehensive solutions to help clients achieve financial stability, confidence, and success at every stage of life and point in their journey. Stablepoint Partners is a registered investment advisor. For additional information and disclosures, please visit our website: www.stablepointpartners.com

SOURCE Sammons Wealth

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.