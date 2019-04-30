$650M Wells Fargo team opens RIA, Hohimer Wealth Management

SEATTLE, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David H. Hohimer, CPWA®, AIF®, announces the formation of Hohimer Wealth Management, a fee-only, SEC registered investment advisory firm in Seattle, Washington. As a fiduciary to their clients, the firm specializes in multigenerational wealth management for high net-worth families, as well as the design and management of company-sponsored retirement plans for business owners. After 28 years of growing his financial business within the broker/dealer model, Hohimer has established his own advisory firm in order to maximize the technology, flexibility, pricing and investment options for his firm's clientele. He is pleased to now be a registered investment adviser, held to the highest legal standard of fiduciary where his clients can be assured their best interest is always the priority. In his past 10 years at Wells Fargo Advisors, Hohimer's team experienced a great deal of organic growth with managed assets rising from $100M to over $650M. This highly-credentialed team of financial advisors and portfolio managers continues their work in the newly established firm, joined by a carefully curated advisory panel of attorneys, CPA's and estate planners in order to offer their clients a truly comprehensive approach to wealth management.

Hohimer Wealth Management is strongly committed to their fiduciary responsibility to provide clients with the independent and objective advice they need and deserve. "We are trusted advocates for our clients' overall financial success and delight in providing clear, straight-forward investment education and advice to help them achieve their goals," said Hohimer. Owning his own independent advisory firm allows the best structure for delivering the unique, white-glove experience and breadth of unbiased services that high net-worth clients should expect to receive. Forming an independent advisory firm was an obvious next step for Hohimer's team as they constantly seek to protect the very best interest of their clients.

While Hohimer's team has always focused on the clients' needs, establishing a firm of their own is a formal commitment to providing objective advice, beyond the "suitability" standard and never based on an advisor's compensation or hidden fees. The fee-only compensation structure of the investment advisor fiduciary model provides improved transparency of fees so clients always know actual costs involved. The new structure offers clients expanded access to investments solutions and the latest technology to provide insight into the performance of their account. Hohimer will be integrating robust providers such as Orion Advisors Services for performance reporting, Redtail for client relationship management along with other technology. The firm plans to custody their assets with Wells Fargo's new RIA clearing and custody service, offered through First Clearing, with execution services provided by TradePMR. TradePMR has a 20yrs+ track record servicing investment advisors to enhance client experience and streamline their operations with middle office support and solutions.

Hohimer Wealth Management has launched a new website and has moved their office to 600 University Street, Suite 2401 in Seattle. Clients and the public are invited to drop by during standard business hours or to call (206) 709-5950 to learn more. www.HohimerWealthManagement.com

About Hohimer Wealth Management

Hohimer Wealth Management is a U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission Registered Investment Advisor providing goals-based wealth management to high net-worth clients. They specialize in multi-generational wealth management for families as well as the customized design and management of company-sponsored retirement plans for business owners. To learn more, visit www.HohimerWealthManagement.com.

SOURCE Hohimer Wealth Management

Related Links

hohimerwealthmanagement.com

