650MW of Utility-Scale Solar Farms In Booming Southeast Solar Market Offered to Investors

Having developed over 2.3GW of Utility-Scale Solar projects to date and with seven (7) years of experience, we have deep insight into growth trends in the solar industry. Our financial team custom designs Solar Farm investment portfolios ranging from $100M to $25B. After Renewable Energy Investors identify their portfolio growth and risk appetite, our team helps determine the most profitable length of investment cycle, with choices ranging from (1) year to multiple years.

ISS is ready to help Renewable Energy Investors take advantage of the expanding growth of Utility-Scale Solar Farms in a variety of U.S. energy markets. Don't miss the opportunity to become an active player in the rise of solar energy across our country. To discuss ways to work with ISS and establish a presence in the energy transition happening in the U.S., please contact

Patrick King, VP of Sales: (404) 441-9876 patrick.king@innovativesolarsystemsllc.com.

*THIS CONTENT IS NOT INTENDED TO BE CONSTRUED AS AN OFFER FOR SALE OF AN INVESTMENT OR SECURITIES, NOR IS ANY LEGAL OR TAX ADVICE BEING OFFERED. *

