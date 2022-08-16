6531.57 mn units growth in Motorcycle Headlight Market, ams AG and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest

Motorcycle Headlight Market 2022-2026: Scope

The motorcycle headlight market report covers the following areas:

Motorcycle Headlight Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Alchemy Parts Ltd., ams AG, BAAK Motocyclettes, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Comoto Holdings LLC, Cyron Inc., Fiem Industries Ltd., General Electric Co., Guangdong Rayton Intelligent Opto. Co. Ltd., Harley Davidson Inc., J.W. Speaker Corp., Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Corp., Loyo led, Lumax Industries Ltd., Minda Industries Ltd., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Trux Accessories, Varroc Engineering Ltd., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, and Orion Energy Systems Inc. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

ams AG - The company offers motorcycle headlights such as LED high and low beam lamps, LED signal lamps, Xenon headlight lamps, and Halogen headlight lamps.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - The company offers motorcycle headlights such as high and low beam LEDs.

Fiem Industries Ltd. - The company offers motorcycle headlights such as HLA 551, HLA 557, HLA 560, and HLA 561.

J.W. Speaker Corp. - The company offers motorcycle headlights such as Standard, HELLA Halogen, HELLA Blue Light, HELLA Chrome Top 2.0, HELLA Yellow Light, HELLA Long Life, and HELLA Super Long Life.

Koninklijke Philips NV - The company offers motorcycle headlights such as BladeScan ADB, LED Compact Series, LED Lamp for Motorcycle, and LED Daytime Running Lamp.

Motorcycle Headlight Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

The global motorcycle headlight market is a part of the global automotive components and accessories market, which covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles like passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.

Motorcycle Headlight Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Halogen



LED



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Motorcycle Headlight Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist motorcycle headlight market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the motorcycle headlight market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the motorcycle headlight market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of motorcycle headlight market vendors

Motorcycle Headlight Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.23% Market growth 2022-2026 6531.57 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.34 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 92% Key consumer countries US, India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alchemy Parts Ltd., ams AG, BAAK Motocyclettes, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Comoto Holdings LLC, Cyron Inc., Fiem Industries Ltd., General Electric Co., Guangdong Rayton Intelligent Opto. Co. Ltd., Harley Davidson Inc., J.W. Speaker Corp., Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Corp., Loyo led, Lumax Industries Ltd., Minda Industries Ltd., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Trux Accessories, Varroc Engineering Ltd., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, and Orion Energy Systems Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

