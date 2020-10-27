66% Admit To Stealing From Their Halloween Candy Stash

ADDITIONAL BACKGROUND

74% of millennial moms and young parents say that Halloween 2020 is more important than ever. (The Harris Poll)

2/3 will participate in trick-or-treating, whether handing out the candy or going out with their children. (NCA)

79% of parents indicate they have taken candy from their children after a night of trick-or-treating. (Morning Consult)

80% of the general public and 90% of millennial moms and young parents say they can't imagine Halloween without chocolate and candy, and that trick-or-treating is irreplaceable. (The Harris Poll)

80% of people believe that they will find creative and safe ways to celebrate the Halloween season this year. This is up from just 63% in July. (NCA/Morning Consult)

Halloween chocolate & candy sales are up 8.6% – growth that is driven by Halloween chocolate, which is up 12.2%. (IRI)

The Halloween season accounts for $4.6 billion in confectionery sales each year. (NCA's State of Treating report)

For more stats, b-roll, and graphics, check out our Halloween Media Kit.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):

The National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that promotes the unique role of chocolate, candy, gum and mints in a happy, balanced lifestyle and the companies that make these special treats. Through advocacy and regulatory guidance, communications, industry insights and retail and supply chain engagement, NCA helps create an environment that enables candy makers and confectionery retailers to thrive. As the leading association for the $36 billion U.S. confectionery industry, NCA works to ensure that chocolate and candy are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. Confections are produced in all 50 states, creating jobs for approximately 55,000 workers in more than 1,300 manufacturing facilities across the country. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

