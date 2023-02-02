$66 Billion Worldwide Automotive Rocker Panel Industry to 2027 - Key Players Include Auto Metal Direct, Classic 2 Current Fabrication, Putco and Rugged Ridge

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Rocker Panel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive rocker panel market size reached US$ 51.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 66.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.39% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Automotive rocker panel refers to a strip of fiber, metal or stainless steel that is placed on the sides of a passenger or commercial automobile. It is fixed below the door opening and between the front and the rear wheels to provide structural support and reinforcement to the doors.

The rocker panels are also used for securing the frame of the vehicle from sagging in the middle and preventing deformation of the body in case of an accident. Apart from this, they offer an additional layer of protection against peeling and chipping of the door panel.



Significant growth in the automotive industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. In line with this, automobile manufacturers are developing rocker panels that meet the security standards and enhance the aesthetic appeal of the vehicle.

They are also manufacturing product variants with materials that offer higher strength, security and durability. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the utilization of lightweight polymers, such as modified polycarbonate and polybutylene terephthalate, to manufacture rocker panels, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

These materials aid in minimizing the overall weight of the vehicle and enhancing fuel efficiency. In line with this, product manufacturers are also replacing old, damaged and eroded rocker panels with new and advanced corrosion-resistant materials.

Other factors, including the increasing demand for heavy vehicles, such as trucks, in the transportation sector, along with the widespread adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles (EVs/HVs), are expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Auto Metal Direct LLC, Classic 2 Current Fabrication, Putco Inc., Rugged Ridge (Truck Hero Inc.), Smittybilt, SMP Deutschland GmbH (Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V.) and Willmore Manufacturing Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive rocker panel market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive rocker panel market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive rocker panel market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Rocker Panel Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Lower Quarter Panels

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Door Rocker Panels

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

7.1 Light Duty Vehicles

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Medium Duty Vehicles

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Heavy Duty Vehicles

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Sales Channel

8.1 Aftermarket

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Material

9.1 Stainless Steel

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Fiber

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Rubber

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Auto Metal Direct, LLC

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Classic 2 Current Fabrication

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Putco Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Rugged Ridge (Truck Hero Inc.)

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Smittybilt

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 SMP Deutschland GmbH (Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V.)

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.7 Willmore Manufacturing, Inc

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s16u8v-rocker?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets