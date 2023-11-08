66-million-year-old dinosaur footprint exposed in Colorado clay mine rescued in the nick of time

News provided by

Friends of Dinosaur Ridge

08 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

GOLDEN, Colo., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A four-toed footprint likely made by a Triceratops during the Late Cretaceous in what is now Golden, Colorado was close to joining the fate of its long-gone maker. Gravity and erosion were conspiring to break the sandstone footprint into unrecognizable pieces, but a timely intervention has saved the rare track from destruction.

Bulging outward from a vertical sandstone wall near a picturesque golf course appropriately named Fossil Trace, the print had been uncovered decades ago by a clay mining operation. The site is now a public trail where people can view convex footprints made by Cretaceous creatures when the upright sandstone was horizontal ground.

Triceratops Trail also features palm frond impressions, small mammal and insect tracks, and even holes left by ancient gas bubbles now set in stone. Other dinosaur tracks include some believed to have been made by Tyrannosaurus rex.

As sometimes happened, dinosaur footprints filled in with sediment and were buried and compressed, solidifying into rock over millions of years. Later exposure through erosion or construction projects revealed fossilized impressions.

In this case, geological layers tilted upward as the Rocky Mountains formed. In the 1870s clay-miners inadvertently exposed layers of sandstone sandwiched between layers of clay. The harder stone surfaces turned out to contain fossilized traces of prehistoric plant and animal life.

Stewards of Triceratops Trail recently raised the alarm when it appeared one particular print was close to detaching and falling. "You could see that a crack between the footprint and the wall  it was on was widening, and the weight of the footprint would soon cause it to break off and likely shatter," explained Dinosaur Ridge Executive Director Jeff Lamontagne.

Dinosaur Ridge is a nearby fossil site managed by a nonprofit that also oversees Triceratops Trail. Both locations are part of the Morrison-Golden Fossil Areas National Natural Landmark. Lamontagne reached out to state and local scientists and museum professionals including History Colorado. Paleontologists feared the track wouldn't survive the winter, so it was carefully jacketed in plaster and collected from its resting place of 66-million-years.

The footprint is now on display at the Golden History Museum where visitors can view it for free. "There's a limited amount of these remnants of the Dinosaur Age. It's a terrible loss if we don't protect them," Lamontagne said.

Contact:
Kristen Kidd
303-681-6510
[email protected]  

SOURCE Friends of Dinosaur Ridge

Also from this source

Old school paleo artist paints the picture of Jurassic life and landscapes for Dinosaur Ridge visitors

Old school paleo artist paints the picture of Jurassic life and landscapes for Dinosaur Ridge visitors

Paleontology themed art, like much of today's new artwork, is increasingly a human and technological collaboration. The few so-called paleo artists...
Photogrammetry project to gauge erosion on Dinosaur Ridge underway

Photogrammetry project to gauge erosion on Dinosaur Ridge underway

Erosion is damaging America's #1 dinosaur tracksite, but to what degree and how quickly are unknowns. New mapping efforts will set the baseline for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.