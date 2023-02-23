66% of consumers want fewer marketing messages: Optimove 2023 Consumer Marketing Fatigue Survey

Almost eight in ten consumers (79%) unsubscribed from at least one retail brand in the past 90 days saying they were bombarded by marketing messages

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-thirds of consumers (66%) surveyed want fewer marketing messages, and 27% feel they are bombarded by marketing messages, according to The Optimove 2023 Consumer Marketing Fatigue Survey (link). Plus, almost eight in ten consumers (79%) say they unsubscribed from at least one retail brand in the past three months, caused by an overload of marketing messages. In addition, 61% of consumers responded that they have unsubscribed from three or more retail brands due to too many marketing messages.

When asked if they would like to receive fewer marketing messages in 2023 versus 2022, 73% of respondents noted they wanted less. The results are based on an Optimove survey of 450 consumers in January 2023. Optimove is a customer-led marketing platform used by hundreds of leading global consumer brands.

The survey also revealed the following top-line findings:|

Consumers feel bombarded by marketing messages: the message to marketers is, "less is more." Key results show that email and text are crucial in marketing programs. These two channels are the ones that consumers rely on the most, yet these channels are the most abused by marketers. For marketers, it is a question of balance.

Cold, irrelevant marketing emails and texts get the cold shoulder from consumers. Results show that only 9% of respondents open more than 75% of marketing emails. Relevancy is paramount in a brand's ability to connect with the consumer. The right message in the right channel at the right time is the difference between hassling and helping a consumer.

Consumers are on a predetermined shopping destiny most of the time. Ninety-six percent (96%) of consumers predetermine where to shop online. Therefore, marketers need to know the specific journey a customer is on -- and marketers need to be part of it. But consumers are not 100% predestined. Each is willing to try new brands/products on occasion.

Relevancy is most relevant. Almost three-fourths of respondents (72%) said that the relevancy of an offer is important, with 36% saying it is "extremely" or "very important." Irrelevant messages actually make the brand irrelevant to the consumer. Consumers also expect personalized messages, so they know the brand knows them.

According to Pini Yakuel, CEO of Optimove, "The survey also points out that marketing fatigue is costly. Marketers still erroneously believe that more messages will deliver more results. In fact, less is more. Fewer right messages at the right time will probably deliver equal or better results. If brands get this right, they can spend less on marketing and connect with consumers rather than burn them out. It is an opportunity to optimize marketing budgets and create customer loyalty for life."

About the survey

The Optimove 2023 Consumer Marketing Fatigue Survey underscores that marketers are more invasive than helpful when interacting with consumers. Our survey of 450 US consumers fielded in January 2023 shows that consumers feel inundated with marketing messages.

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-Led Marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

It is the only Customer-Led Marketing Platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading consumer brands including BetMGM, SodaStream, Pennsylvania Lottery, Papa John's, and Staples.

For more information go to Optimove.com

