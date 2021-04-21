66% Of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses Say Automation Is Essential For Running Their Business

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zapier — the leader in easy automation for small and mid-sized businesses— today released The 2021 State of Business Automation Report, revealing the uses, benefits and competitive advantages of software automation for SMBs.

The report, based on findings from a survey of 2,000 U.S. knowledge workers from small and medium businesses reveal that automation has become a necessity for businesses, allowing them to quickly adapt to unexpected crises, compete with larger businesses, and empower workers to spend less time on busy work and more time on creative and strategic projects.

"This past year many businesses fearful of losing their ability to stay open, had to quickly learn how to take their business online in a matter of days, not weeks or months. For many, this meant using a variety of new, digital tools, and figuring out how to make them work together — quickly," said Wade Foster, co-founder and CEO of Zapier. "Many rely on automation to make this technology work together and create scalable processes. As a result, businesses and knowledge workers alike are benefiting from automation."

Key findings from the report include:

Automation helps small businesses compete

88% of SMBs say automation allows them to compete with larger companies by enabling them to move faster, reduce errors and offer better customer support.

66% say automation is now essential for running their business.

63% of SMBs say automation allowed their company to quickly pivot as a result of the pandemic.

Automation makes knowledge workers happier

Revelations from the data report underscore that automation benefits employees as well as businesses.

66% say automation has helped them be more productive at work.

65% are less stressed at work because they automate manual tasks.

63% say using automation at work has helped them fight burnout.

