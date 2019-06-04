665 Organizations Urge Repeal Of Health Care Tax On Working Families

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 665 organizations including businesses, nonprofits, chambers of commerce, insurers, brokers, unions, and patient advocacy groups signed a letter urging Congress to repeal the 40 percent "Cadillac Tax" on employer-provided health care coverage and sign-on to repeal legislation, the "Middle Class Health Benefits Tax Repeal Act of 2019" (S.684).

The letter, signed by 665 stakeholders, urges Congress to "work together to swiftly repeal the impending 40 percent tax on employer-provided health care before working Americans and their families, who are already stretched too thin, are hit with this onerous tax increase."

"The overwhelming support for repealing the 'Cadillac Tax' crosses party lines, brings together stakeholders across the health care spectrum, and includes businesses of all types and sizes," said James A. Klein, president of the American Benefits Council. "This letter demonstrates not only the urgent need for repeal but the political momentum for doing so. From mom-and-pop restaurants to small towns and well-known patient groups to large multinational corporations, the message is clear: working families are stretched to the limit today—and they can't afford to pay even more for their health care tomorrow."

"More than 181 million Americans receive health coverage from an employer. Congress now has an opportunity to preserve and protect affordable, high-quality health coverage by putting a stop to this ill-conceived tax," Klein concluded.

Bipartisan Support: On March 6, 2019, worried that the tax is driving up out-of-pocket costs and making health care unaffordable for working families, Senators Martin Heinrich (D-NM) and Mike Rounds (R-SD) introduced S. 684, the "Middle Class Health Benefits Tax Repeal Act," to fully repeal the 40 percent tax on employer-provided health care coverage. This bipartisan legislation currently has 37 cosponsors. Similar legislation in the house, H.R. 748, has garnered more than 340 cosponsors.

The Alliance to Fight the 40|Don't Tax My Health Care is a broad-based coalition comprised of businesses, patient advocates, employer organizations, unions, local governments, health care companies, consumer groups and other stakeholders that support employer-provided health coverage. This coverage is the backbone of our health care system and protects more than 181 million Americans. The Alliance seeks to repeal the 40 percent "Cadillac Tax" on health benefits and prevent increased income taxes on workers, families and retirees who rely on employer-provided health coverage. The Alliance is committed to ensuring that employer-provided coverage remains an effective and affordable option for working Americans and their families.

