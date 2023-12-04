66degrees Appoints Carrie Steyer as Chief Customer Officer

News provided by

66degrees

04 Dec, 2023, 15:00 ET

New Executive to Scale Global Organization and Drive Customer Growth

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 66degrees, a leading Google Cloud Premier Partner, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Carrie Steyer as its Chief Customer Officer. This hire demonstrates 66degrees' unwavering commitment to helping enterprise clients achieve success throughout their data modernization, business analytics and AI/ML transformation journey. 

In her role, Carrie will lead client relationships, global sales, strategic alliances and marketing. Having successfully led the Chicago region at Slalom Consulting in her previous role, Carrie brings to 66degrees a wealth of data and consulting experience and an impressive track record of delivering innovative solutions to enterprise clients.

"Carrie is a highly accomplished leader who has extensive experience driving client growth at scale and building world-class technology teams," stated Ben Kessler, President at 66degrees. "Her expertise in delivering cutting-edge AI- and data-led solutions will be a valuable asset to 66degrees as we continue to lead our clients through their data transformation journey."

Lauren Woods, Chief Information Officer of Southwest Airlines and 66degrees Board Member, expressed her enthusiasm for this strategic appointment: "66degrees has established itself as a trusted and long-term partner to its clients. We are excited about Carrie's proven ability to grow partner-led businesses and are delighted to have her lead us into the next phase of growth."

About 66degrees

66degrees specializes in helping enterprise clients achieve success through the utilization of AI/ML and the modernization of their data, analytics, infrastructure, and applications. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, 66degrees leverages the capabilities of Google Cloud to develop cutting-edge data and cloud solutions.

These solutions include secure and compliant data collection, storage, and management, data analysis and visualization for valuable business insights, and the development and implementation of AI/ML models to enhance business processes and task automation. By partnering with 66degrees, clients pave the way for a more data-driven future.

SOURCE 66degrees

News Releases in Similar Topics

