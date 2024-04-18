66degrees Appoints Pankaj Chugh as President and Chief Operating Officer, Strengthening its Position as a Leader in Enterprise AI and Data Services

CHICAGO, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 66degrees, a leading AI and data consulting firm, is excited to announce the appointment of Pankaj Chugh as President and Chief Operating Officer. In this pivotal role, Mr. Chugh will oversee sales, marketing, alliances, and solutions, further strengthening 66degrees' ability to serve enterprise clients and deliver on the firm's vision of Shaping the Future of Work by Harnessing the Power of Data and AI .

Mr. Chugh is a distinguished industry leader in the technology services sector. He most recently served as an Executive Vice President at LTIMindtree where he ran the Retail & Consumer business, scaled some of the largest clients in Tech industry, set up delivery centers in India and US, ran the global Digital Product & Platform Engineering business, and incubated and rapidly expanded the Google Cloud business. Prior to this, at Infosys Mr. Chugh ran and grew different industry portfolios across Europe and Americas, and led growth strategy and M&A for Infosys' Europe and global Hi-Tech and Manufacturing verticals.

With Mr. Chugh's proven track record of driving business growth, helping clients drive forward their digital agendas, and building successful partnerships, 66degrees is poised to directly contribute to enabling clients to become AI-powered enterprises through 66degrees' AI, Data, and Cloud services and solutions, as well as newly launched IP and accelerators.

"Pankaj's expertise in building technology services businesses, scaling global teams, and serving as a key client advisor will serve as a great complement to our talented team, allowing us to continue to scale and better serve our existing accounts," said Ben Kessler, CEO." With his arrival at 66degrees, Pankaj immediately adds to three of our 2024 strategic pillars: setting client success as our north star, bringing solutions and accelerators to market, and building our global delivery team."

Carrie Steyer, 66degrees' Chief Customer Officer, added, "I am thrilled about the addition of Pankaj to our leadership team. This strategic move will further support 66degrees in delivering exceptional client experiences with our AI and Data services. Buckle up because we're about to take customer obsession to the next level!"

Pankaj Chugh said, "Every industry is rapidly becoming a digital-first industry. Cloud, AI and data have created renewed urgency to embrace the disruption. Clients have already been asking 66degrees to help navigate the change, and this is a great opportunity to support them leapfrog. I am very excited to be a part of one of the brightest technology and business minds in the services industry."

About 66degrees:

66degrees is a leading AI and Data consulting and professional services company specializing in developing AI-focused, data-led solutions leveraging the latest advancements in AI, data and cloud technology. With our unmatched engineering capabilities and vast industry experience, we help our clients and shape the future of work and become AI-powered enterprises. Learn more at 66degrees.com .

SOURCE 66Degrees