66degrees Launches Paradigm to Close the "Modernization Gap" for the Agentic Enterprise

CHICAGO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 66degrees, a leading AI and data solutions firm, today announced the launch of Paradigm, a proprietary platform that uses AI-enabled Delivery Agents to accelerate enterprise modernization to a cloud-native environment, with preliminary acceleration of 50-70%. Designed to solve for the most complex layers of modernization across Data, Mainframe, Infrastructure, and Business Analytics, Paradigm bridges legacy and traditional enterprise systems with modern Google Cloud technology to unlock the data and architectural foundations required for the Agentic Enterprise.

Paradigm Empowers Delivery with Agentic Teams

The launch of Paradigm empowers 66degrees to deliver with Agentic Teams, which combine 66degrees global engineering experts with an AI-enabled platform to execute at every stage of the modernization journey. The systematic process begins by aligning technical inventory assessments with your strategic modernization objectives. Paradigm then ingests legacy source code to uncover business intent, empowering Modernization Agents to analyze and optimize workflows at the code level. By maintaining this deep context, Paradigm delivers a precision-led transformation to a modern, AI-ready Google Cloud environment.

Paradigm Solves the Modernization Gap

Paradigm directly addresses the "Modernization Gap", and the lack of AI-enabled enterprise-grade solutions in the current market, capable of executing a transformation that solves both business and technical needs. While traditional methods often focus on isolated fixes, Paradigm provides an end-to-end solution that offers clients the following value:

Cost Optimization: Targets the immediate liquidation of technical debt, reducing overhead for legacy licensing, specialized resources, and inefficient infrastructure.





Targets the immediate liquidation of technical debt, reducing overhead for legacy licensing, specialized resources, and inefficient infrastructure. Risk Management: De-risks large-scale data and application modernization, providing real-time governance and proactive mitigation of architectural and project risks.





De-risks large-scale data and application modernization, providing real-time governance and proactive mitigation of architectural and project risks. Unlocked Enterprise AI Capabilities: Transforms legacy codebases and siloed data into high-quality, structured assets. Paradigm unlocks the path for AI to transform siloed data into a dynamic, autonomous engine for enterprise-wide intelligence and data driven decision making.





Transforms legacy codebases and siloed data into high-quality, structured assets. Paradigm unlocks the path for AI to transform siloed data into a dynamic, autonomous engine for enterprise-wide intelligence and data driven decision making. Increased Market Agility: Drives immediate market agility by unlocking AI-driven data insights and enabling the high-velocity deployment of new functionality and revenue opportunities.





Drives immediate market agility by unlocking AI-driven data insights and enabling the high-velocity deployment of new functionality and revenue opportunities. Enterprise Continuity: Captures and codifies enterprise process expertise, captured in legacy applications and data, while experts are still available, preventing critical knowledge loss as the workforce evolves.

Modernization Workstreams Paradigm Unlocks

Paradigm's capabilities scale across all core enterprise systems, providing a standardized framework regardless of the starting point to solve for the most critical modernization workstreams:

Paradigm Data: Consolidates siloed data from traditional databases such as Oracle and SQL Server, data warehouses such as Teradata, or cloud engines like Snowflake. By migrating these workloads to Google Cloud's agile architectures by way of Cloud Spanner, Cloud SQL, and BigQuery, Paradigm establishes the high-performance foundation required for advanced AI use cases.





Consolidates siloed data from traditional databases such as Oracle and SQL Server, data warehouses such as Teradata, or cloud engines like Snowflake. By migrating these workloads to Google Cloud's agile architectures by way of Cloud Spanner, Cloud SQL, and BigQuery, Paradigm establishes the high-performance foundation required for advanced AI use cases. Paradigm Mainframe: Provides an end-to-end modernization lifecycle for mainframe exit strategies. The engine ingests legacy source code, maps complex batch dependencies, and generates modernized, idiomatic code deployed in Google Cloud's distributed environment.





Provides an end-to-end modernization lifecycle for mainframe exit strategies. The engine ingests legacy source code, maps complex batch dependencies, and generates modernized, idiomatic code deployed in Google Cloud's distributed environment. Paradigm Infrastructure: Replaces manual migrations with automated pipelines. Utilizing a first-of-its-kind VMware assessment tool, Paradigm prepares cost estimations and technical mapping to move virtualized workloads into cloud-native environments, such as Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and Compute Engine.





Replaces manual migrations with automated pipelines. Utilizing a first-of-its-kind VMware assessment tool, Paradigm prepares cost estimations and technical mapping to move virtualized workloads into cloud-native environments, such as Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and Compute Engine. Paradigm Analytics: Facilitates a seamless transition from legacy BI platforms, , such as Cognos, PowerBI, and Microstrategy to Google Cloud's Looker. Paradigm automates 50-80% of manual activities, including the elimination of "zombie" content and the automatic translation of complex schemas into LookML, cutting migration timelines from years to months.

66degrees Meets You Where You Are

While Paradigm is designed to solve for end-to-end modernization, 66degrees' Agentic Teams meets clients where they are in their modernization journeys. Organizations work with 66degrees for a comprehensive, cross-domain legacy exit or deploy specific workstreams to address immediate bottlenecks in infrastructure, data, or mainframe environments. Our 'meet you where you are' approach allows enterprises to solve immediate technical debt or unlock siloed data without requiring a total infrastructure overhaul. By focusing on high-impact workstreams, we ensure that your systems of record are stabilized and your data is accessible for modern AI applications, aligning with your specific business and technology objectives.

"Modernization is rarely a linear path, and the primary barrier for most enterprises is the sheer complexity of their starting point. We architected Paradigm to be modular by design to meet our clients exactly where they are in their journey. A common misconception is that you must finish modernizing your data estate before touching AI, but we believe you should do both simultaneously. Whether executing a full-scale legacy exit or a surgical modernization of a high-stakes mainframe, Paradigm provides the flexibility and velocity to start building the Agentic Enterprise today." - Brian Gregory, CTO 66degrees

A New Standard for Transformation Solutions

The 66degrees delivery model is built on the belief that the method of transformation is just as critical as the technology itself. By deploying Agentic Teams, 66degrees moves beyond traditional consulting to a human-AI ecosystem where our global engineering teams focus on high-level architecture and strategic alignment while Paradigm handles the technical heavy lifting. This approach ensures every modernization project is not just a technical migration, but a strategic move securing the client's desired business outcome.

"How enterprises transform is now as critical as the transformation itself. 66degrees built Paradigm to offer clients a predictable and accelerated path to modernization, helping clients build the foundations of an agentic enterprise. By pairing our Global Engineering Teams with the Paradigm AI-enabled platform, we've removed the friction inherent in legacy consulting models. It's a shift where 1+1 no longer equals 2—it's an entirely new path to value for our clients." - Ben Kessler, CEO 66degrees

Learn More About Paradigm

Modernization is the foundational step toward long-term business agility. Connect with 66degrees today to discuss your current modernization goals and learn how Paradigm can address your specific needs. Whether you are focused on immediate legacy exit strategies or building the foundation for an Agentic Enterprise, our team will work with you to align our platform capabilities with your strategic business requirements to ensure a clear and accelerated transformation.

About 66degrees

66degrees is a leader in AI and Data solutions empowering organizations to thrive in the age of Agentic AI. We guide enterprises through their transformation journey by combining unparalleled technical expertise with a solutions-first mindset, ensuring complex data and AI projects deliver tangible, quantifiable business outcomes. Our unique methodology combines scalable foundations with high-velocity execution, guaranteeing our clients achieve a truly intelligent enterprise.

SOURCE 66degrees