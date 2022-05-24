66degrees Promotes Ben Kessler to Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer

66degrees, a Google Cloud Premier Partner, announces the promotion of Ben Kessler to Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer.

CHICAGO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 66degrees, a Google Cloud Premier Partner, has announced that Ben Kessler has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Today 66degrees is a Premier Google Cloud Partner focused on guiding clients along their journey of adopting and implementing Google Cloud. 66degrees supports this journey by leading clients through the modernization of their infrastructure, applications, data, and day-to-day collaboration using Google Cloud – while making sure everything is done securely.

The appointment of a COO demonstrates 66degrees' commitment to client, partner, and employee satisfaction. In his new role, Kessler is responsible for leading the development of innovations to increase efficiency across the Firm's operations, helping to shape and guide the future strategy and development of the organization, and ensuring 66degrees exceeds the expectations of our clients, partners and employees.

"Ben is an experienced and trusted leader who has consistently delivered results as CFO while also leading our general operations and talent management teams. He is uniquely qualified to drive strategic prioritization and accountability within 66degrees, with a focus on operational excellence," says Matt Kestian, CEO of 66degrees. "I have tremendous confidence in Ben's ability to drive industry-leading operational practices as COO, while continuing to oversee the financial operations of 66degrees as CFO."

Kessler began his career with 66degrees in 2021 as the company's Chief Financial Officer. As both COO and CFO, Kessler will also oversee strategic planning and implementation, accounting and finance, sales and delivery operations, human resources, information technology and systems, legal, and facilities management.

"Ben is an outstanding executive and is well prepared to help lead 66degrees," says Jeff Rich, Chairman of the Board at 66degrees. "His operational acumen is superb and he always focuses on the customer experience first."

"I am so inspired by 66degrees' dedication to serving clients and employees through the adoption of Google Cloud, and I am grateful for the opportunity to ensure that we, as a company, are exceeding those expectations," says Kessler. "Google Cloud has tremendous momentum right now, and 66degrees' commitment to engineering and operational excellence will allow us to continue building the leading partner in this ecosystem."

